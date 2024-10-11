Firefly Neuroscience To Participate In Upcoming October Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (“Firefly,”“we,” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: AIFF), an Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) company developing innovative solutions that improve brain outcomes for patients with neurological and mental disorders, today announced that management will participate in the following October 2024 investor conferences:



Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit Details:

Date : October 15-17, 2024

Presentation Format : Fireside Chat with Maxim Analyst, Allen Klee

Presentation Day and Time: Thursday, October 17th at 10:00 a.m. ET

Webcast :

ThinkEquity Conference Details:

Date : October 30, 2024

Location: Mandarin Oriental Hotel, New York, NY

Presentation Day and Time: Wednesday, October 30th at 11:00 a.m. ET

Webcast :

To schedule a one-on-one investor meeting with Mr. Olsen, please contact your representatives at Maxim, ThinkEquity or email KCSA Strategic Communications at ... .

About Firefly

Firefly (NASDAQ: AIFF) is an Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) company developing innovative solutions that improve brain health outcomes for patients with neurological and mental disorders. Firefly's FDA-510(k) cleared Brain Network Analytics (BNATM) technology revolutionizes diagnostic and treatment monitoring methods for conditions such as depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and ADHD. Over the past 15 years, Firefly has built a comprehensive database of brain wave tests, securing patent protection, and achieving FDA clearance. The Company is now launching BNATM commercially, targeting pharmaceutical companies engaged in drug research and clinical trials, as well as medical practitioners for clinical use.

Brain Network Analytics was developed using artificial intelligence and machine learning on Firefly's extensive proprietary database of standardized, high-definition longitudinal electroencephalograms (EEGs) of over 17,000 patients representing twelve disorders, as well as clinically normal patients. BNATM, in conjunction with an FDA-cleared EEG system, can provide clinicians with comprehensive insights into brain function. These insights can enhance a clinician's ability to accurately diagnose mental and cognitive disorders and to evaluate what therapy and/or drug is best suited to optimize a patient's outcome.

