Rural Tourism Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

Rural Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The rural tourism market has experienced strong growth recently, anticipated to grow from $91.09 billion in 2023 to $97.84 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 7.4%. The growth can be linked to the rise of agricultural tourism, increased interest in cultural heritage, popularity of pilgrimage routes, growth in post-industrial tourism, and heightened environmental awareness.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Rural Tourism Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The rural tourism market is projected to see significant growth, expected to reach $131.47 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.7%. This growth is attributed to the rising popularity of eco-tourism, increased digital connectivity, growing interest in health and wellness, heightened demand for authentic experiences, and expanding remote work opportunities. Key trends in the forecast period include the integration of smart technology for improved visitor experiences, adoption of eco-friendly and sustainable tourism practices, a focus on digital marketing and social media promotion, personalized and customizable travel packages, and the development of niche travel experiences like agritourism and wellness retreats.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Rural Tourism Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver of The Rural Tourism Market

The rising interest in cultural heritage is expected to contribute to the growth of the rural tourism market going forward. Cultural heritage encompasses the traditions, customs, monuments, artifacts, and practices passed down through generations that represent a community's historical identity. This growing interest can be attributed to factors like enhanced global connectivity, which allows individuals to learn about and appreciate diverse cultures, increasing awareness of the importance of preserving historical sites and traditions, and a desire for authentic travel experiences that connect travelers with local histories. Cultural heritage enriches rural tourism by attracting visitors with unique historical and traditional experiences, helping to preserve local customs and bolster the rural economy.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

Which Market Players Are Driving The Rural Tourism Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the rural tourism market are Lufthansa City Center Reisebüropartner GmbH, Marriott International Inc., Booking B.V., Priceline LLC, Expedia Group Inc., Singapore Airlines Limited, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Airbnb Inc., Accor S.A., InterContinental Hotels Group, Trip Group Limited, TripAdvisor Inc., Condor Flugdienst GmbH, Butterfield & Robinson Inc., Wandertrails Services Private Limited, Outdooractive GmbH & Co. KG. , Thrillophilia Travel Solutions Pvt .Ltd., Kipepeo, Liberty Hill Farm , Martin Randall Travel Ltd., Heartland Travel and Tours Ltd., Cape AgriTours , Cyprus Agrotourism , Meru Agro-Tour & Consultants, Soulitude

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Rural Tourism Market Size?

In the rural tourism market, companies are utilizing digital platforms to enhance visibility and boost collaboration. These platforms make remote destinations more accessible, facilitate online bookings, and promote unique local experiences to a broader audience, driving growth in rural tourism by connecting visitors with lesser-known areas.

How Is The Global Rural Tourism Market Segmented?

1) By Tourism: Agro Tourism, Farm Tourism, Wilderness And Forest Tourism, Green Tourism, Eco-Tourism

2) By Accommodation: Farm Stays, Cottage Rentals, Eco-Lodges, Homestays

3) By Age Group: Below 15 Years, 16 To 25, 26 To 35, 36 To 45, 46 To 55, Above 55

4) By Traveler: Adventure Seekers, Cultural Enthusiasts, Eco-Tourists, Family And Group Travelers, Solo Travelers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Rural Tourism Market

North America was the largest region in the rural tourism market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the rural tourism market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Rural Tourism Market Definition

Rural tourism focuses on travel experiences that celebrate the unique culture, traditions, and natural landscapes of rural areas. This form of tourism includes activities such as farm stays, agritourism, and nature walks, promoting sustainability, preservation of rural heritage, and authentic interactions with local communities.

Rural Tourism Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

. Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

. Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

. Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global rural tourism market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Rural Tourism Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on rural tourism market size, drivers and trends, rural tourism market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

