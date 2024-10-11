Pittsburgh Launches Explore Tech Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pittsburgh is set to ignite with innovation this fall as it launches EXPlore: Pittsburgh Tech Week, a dynamic four-day event running from October 14-17. This groundbreaking initiative will showcase the city's vibrant tech ecosystem, highlighting how intersects with art, culture, and everyday life. Pittsburgh, home to the world's #1 AI and #1 Computer Science Program, is the perfect backdrop for this exciting event.

EXPlore is designed as a community-driven "unconference," offering a diverse array of events hosted by members of the tech, arts, and business communities across the city. Attendees can expect everything from hands-on tech workshops and inspiring panel discussions to captivating art exhibits and networking receptions. This unique format ensures that there will be something for everyone interested in the future of technology and its impact on our lives.

“We're thrilled to support EXPlore: Pittsburgh Tech Week as a platform to shine a spotlight on our city's thriving tech industry,” said Mayor Ed Gainey, City of Pittsburgh.“Pittsburgh has long been a hub for innovation, and this event provides a unique opportunity for our community to come together, share ideas, and celebrate the ways technology is improving our lives. This week will not only showcase our city's technological prowess but also foster connections that will drive future growth and collaboration.”

Michael Pohl, Site Lead at Google added, "Google is proud to partner with Pittsburgh for EXPlore. This event embodies the spirit of inclusion and collaboration that drives our company and distinguishes our city. We're excited to engage with our friends across Pittsburgh's tech community to connect, inspire, and create the future together."

The event's decentralized structure encourages organizations, businesses, and individuals to produce and manage their own events, and will also include several EXPlore produced events including a keynote & networking opportunity, a pitch competition and an EXPloreYouthDay.

“At Citizens, we believe in the power of innovation to drive economic growth and create opportunities for our communities,” said Mark Rendulic, Citizens Pittsburgh Market President.“We're proud to support Pittsburgh Tech's Week and help empower the next generation of tech leaders to push boundaries and shape the future of our city.”

The calendar is shaping up with Google set to offer a robust calendar of activations throughout the four days, including the Gemini Academy, an AI and Cultural Impact event, and participation in EXPloreYouthDay. Additionally, the week includes the inaugural AI Horizons Pittsburgh Summit, taking place on October 14 at Bakery Square, and the BNY UpPrize 2024 Social Innovation Challenge finals on the closing day, where over $300,000 in money will be awarded. These exciting events underscore the depth and diversity of programming of EXPlore, offering something for everyone in Pittsburgh's tech and innovation

EXPlore is encouraging companies and organizations to host events that may include:

·Workshops: Hands-on sessions covering everything from coding to robotics.

·Panel Discussions: Expert-led talks on emerging technologies and their societal impacts.

·Networking Receptions: Opportunities to connect with industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators.

·Hackathons: Collaborative coding events aimed at solving real-world problems.

·Art Exhibits: Showcasing tech-driven art installations and interactive experiences.

·Product Launches: Unveilings of the latest innovations from Pittsburgh's top tech companies.

·Youth Programs: Engaging activities designed to inspire the next generation of tech innovators.

EXPlore: Pittsburgh Tech Week promises to be an unforgettable celebration of technology, creativity, and community. Join us as we explore the future together!



