Rachel Hulstein-Lowe Introduces Positive Parenting Method For Gender-Expansive Youth

Rachel Hulstein-Lowe, creator of the Positive Parenting Method

Leading Gender Diversity Expert Unveils Signature Approach to Empower Parents and Foster Confidence in LGBTQIA+ Youth

Rachel Hulstein-Lowe

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rachel Hulstein-Lowe , a nationally recognized gender diversity expert and licensed clinical social worker (LICSW), is excited to officially announce her groundbreaking signature program, the Positive Parenting MethodTM, designed to help parents of gender-expansive youth raise confident kids who thrive. With over 20 years of clinical experience and her own journey as the parent of a nonbinary teen, Rachel's proven method transforms the way families approach parenting, providing actionable strategies for navigating the challenges of raising LGBTQIA+ children.

“My Positive Parenting MethodTM is about helping parents shift from a place of anxiety to empowerment,” says Rachel Hulstein-Lowe.“Parents want what's best for their children, but it can be overwhelming when they don't know how to fully support their child's gender identity. My approach gives them the tools they need to raise happy, healthy, and authentic kids in an affirming environment.”

As the owner of Rachel Hulstein-Lowe, LLC, Rachel's mission is to equip parents with the knowledge and confidence to navigate the complexities of gender diversity. Her Positive Parenting Method draws on her extensive clinical background and includes practical techniques that guide families from uncertainty to advocacy.

Rachel's approach is rooted in her personal and professional experience, including more than 50 interviews with families and allies across the U.S. about the real-life impact of raising trans, nonbinary, and gender-expansive youth. She is also the mom of two kids, her eldest being nonbinary.

Her work extends beyond therapy, as she frequently speaks at national conferences and on podcasts to advocate for gender-affirming care and provide a platform for parents to share their stories. In early 2025, she will be a featured guest on the podcast“Mastering Change,” which highlights future presenters for Europe's largest trauma and mental health conference,“The Master Series.”

Rachel's advocacy also focuses on debunking harmful misinformation, particularly regarding the mental health effects of transphobic rhetoric and laws.

“The increase in harmful rhetoric and legislation intentionally marginalizes trans youth and their families,” Rachel explains.“Parents need to know that they're not alone and that supportive resources are available. Through storytelling, advocacy, and education, we can help create a safer and more inclusive world for all our kids.”

In line with her ongoing mission to support parents and youth, Rachel is launching a free online resource, "My Kid Just Came Out as Trans; What Do I Do Next?” for parents whose child has recently come out as transgender or gender diverse. The guide, which debuts on October 11th in honor of National Coming Out Day, will provide immediate, practical advice for navigating the initial stages of a child's gender journey.

Rachel is also in the process of writing her first book, which will combine her clinical experience with personal stories from families across the U.S. Her goal is to highlight the real-life struggles and triumphs of raising gender-expansive children and to provide insight into the challenges faced by families in today's political climate.

About Rachel Hulstein-Lowe, LLC

Rachel Hulstein-Lowe, LLC, is a private practice based in the Metrowest Boston area, dedicated to supporting parents of gender-expansive youth and providing gender diversity expertise. Through therapeutic services, speaking engagements, and advocacy, Rachel Hulstein-Lowe empowers families to raise confident, authentic children.

