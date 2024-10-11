Russians Employ Hundreds Of FPV Drones Daily In Luhansk Direction Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the area of responsibility of the Luhansk Operational-Tactical Group, the Russian invaders employ hundreds of FPV drones per day.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated by Spokesperson for the Luhansk Operational-Tactical Group Anastasia Bobovnikova, during a telecast.

“They (the Russians - ed.) use hundreds of FPVs per day. We are not talking about dozens, but hundreds – hundreds of FPVs in our area of responsibility. Artillery operates under the cover of electronic warfare (EW), and enemy radio-electronic reconnaissance assets are in use. They primarily use modern samples – modern drones and modern EW means. They are not easy to suppress, and this significantly complicates the work of both our artillery and our drones,” Bobovnikova said.

According to her, there were 12 enemy airstrikes with air bombs (KABs) in the past day, which affected not only frontline positions but also rear cities, such as Kostiantynivka. This city also experiences at least one airstrike daily.

“Every day, the turnover of our artillery is significant because even in the past day, we damaged several enemy artillery systems. However, there are too many of them: a lot of manpower, artillery, and equipment. Somewhere they have limited success, somewhere we hold them back, but the large number of the enemy is evident,” the spokesperson added.

She noted that in the Luhansk direction, the Russians are dismantling artillery, fortifications, and buildings to prevent the Ukrainian defenders from having places to hide, and then they send small groups to storm positions and look for weak spots in the Ukrainian defense.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian invaders struck Zhuravka Balka in Luhansk region with artillery and deployed 88 drones.