(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the“Company” or“Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI")-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced the official launch of its Mudra on Walmart.com (“Walmart”). This exciting development brings the Company's innovative neural-based gesture control to one of the largest retail platforms in the world, making it more accessible to millions of Apple users in the United States.

This launch on Walmart aligns with Wearable Devices' strategic goal of expanding its presence across major U.S. retail platforms. Following the successful introduction of the Mudra Band on Amazon, this move significantly broadens the Company's market reach. By being available on Walmart, Wearable Devices is enabling a wider audience to experience next-level gesture control and enhancing its brand recognition in the U.S. market.

The Mudra Band, designed specifically for Apple Watch, allows users to interact with their Apple devices-such as the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and MacBook-using simple hand gestures. By harnessing neural signals and translating them into commands, users can control their devices without needing to touch the screen, providing a seamless and innovative user experience.

Key Features of the Mudra Band:



Hands-Free Control : Perform common actions-like swiping, tapping, or scrolling-using simple neural gestures without touching your device.

Apple Ecosystem Compatibility : Fully integrated with iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and MacBook, creating a smooth user experience across Apple's product ecosystem.

Advanced Neural Interface : Utilizes AI-powered technology to translate neural signals into device commands, allowing effortless control. Enhanced Accessibility : Perfect for users looking for touchless control solutions, whether for convenience or multitasking.

Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices, stated:“Launching the Mudra Band on Walmart represents a significant step forward in expanding the reach of our technology. This retail collaboration allows us to introduce our AI-powered neural interface to a wider audience, enabling more users to experience the future of touchless device interaction.”

For more information and to purchase the Mudra Band, visit or Wearable Devices' official page .

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company's flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to“touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices Is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Extended Reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company's ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq market under the symbols“WLDS” and“WLDSW”, respectively.

