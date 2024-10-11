V2X Cybersecurity Market Is Approximated To Reach US$ 13.10 Billion With Growing 18.2% CAGR From 2024 To 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

V2X Cybersecurity Market

The growing of connected and autonomous that are excessively vulnerable to threats is driving the V2X cybersecurity market.

- Polaris Market ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The V2X cybersecurity market forecast for 2032 is a specialized study of the with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.The V2X cybersecurity market is augmenting. The market is approximated to reach USD 13.10 billion by 2032. It was valued at USD 2.91 billion in 2023. It exhibited a CAGR of 18.2% from 2024 to 2032.What is V2X Cybersecurity?V2X indicates interaction between a vehicle and everything in its neighboring ambiance. This involves other vehicles, linked frameworks, and the cloud. V2X technologies sanction vehicles to allocate real-time data with other vehicles and frameworks in their biosphere. With the position of contemporary vehicles and surrounding framework, vehicles carry applicable particulars that sanction them, prohibit mishaps, or indicate superior routes to take to prohibit congestion and reserve time.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sampleTo utilize V2X, vehicles are armed with radio elements to interchange messages such as the vehicle's whereabouts and kinematic data. Particularly, these gadgets collect the essential data in the vehicle and attune it to a radio signal that has been telecast within a specific distance. The most normal kind of broadcast signal or message is the basic safety message (BSM). Growing concentration on progressive encryption technologies is impacting the V2X cybersecurity market favorably.Who Makes V2X Cybersecurity?.Intel Corporation.NXP Semiconductors.Qualcomm Technologies, Inc..Cisco Systems, Inc..Harman International.Valeo SA.Bosch Automotive Electronics.Infineon Technologies AG.Continental AG.Denso Corporation.Aptiv PLC.Thales Group.Mitsubishi Electric Corp..Hyundai Mobis.STMicroelectronicsare some of the leading players in the V2X cybersecurity market.The aggressive topography of the market is portrayed by notable associations and inventions. Prominent players are exploiting their technological skills and substantial research and development potential to improve their commodity offerings.Some of the latest developments in the market are:.In August 2023, NXP Semiconductors disclosed its contemporary V2X interaction platform promoting improved security agreements to protect against surfacing cyber threats..In July 2023, Intel declared the augmentation of its automotive business with the instigation of the Intel Atom P-series processors. These processors are outlined to improve vehicle security and connectivity, providing enhanced security attributes for V2X interactions.Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricingWhat's Driving Market Forward?Growth of Connected and Autonomous Vehicles: As linked and independent vehicles become frequent, the demand for progressive encryption and security agreements is escalating notably. Vehicles armed with V2X interaction techniques dispatch and obtain an extensive aggregate of data involving susceptible details about vehicle position and driving motifs.Combination of AI and ML: The amalgamation of artificial intelligence and machine learning is transforming V2X cybersecurity by enhancing threat discernment and retaliation potential. AI and ML algorithms can inspect massive aggregates of data in real-time, recognizing motifs and inconsistencies that may designate probable security violations.Growing Regulatory Standards: Governments and administrative organizations are demonstrating strict directives to confront the provocations linked with connected vehicles. These directives frequently commission particular safety measures and conformity treaties that automotive manufacturers must ensure to sanction the safety and security of their V2X systems.Which Region Leads Market Growth?North America: North America accounted for the largest V2X cybersecurity market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to the premature acquisition of connected vehicle technologies, progressive framework, and robust regulatory infrastructure that encourage automotive cybersecurity.Europe: Europe is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2024 to 2032. This can be attributed to the strict regulatory ambiance and the progressive automotive industry.How Is Market Segmentation Done?By Connectivity Outlook.DSRC.CellularBy Unit Type Outlook.On-Board Unit (OBU).Roadside Unit (RSU)By Communication Outlook.Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V).Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I).Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P).Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)By Vehicle Type Outlook.Commercial Vehicle.Passenger CarBy Regional Outlook.North America (US, Canada).Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia).Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia. FAQs:What is the expected market size of the V2X cybersecurity market?The market size is expected to reach USD 13.10 billion by 2032.Which region contributes notably towards the global V2X cybersecurity market?North America contributes notably to the global market.What will be the expected CAGR of the market during the forecast period?The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period.What are the key segments in the market?The market report covering key segments are unit, communication, security type, and region. 