Liquid Asset Partners Supports Enel X Way USA LLC Transfer Of Customer Management (Clients) And Sale Of Assets For Bid At Auction

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GRAND RAPIDS,

Mich., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enel X Way USA LLC, will enter an Assignment for Benefit of Creditors on October 11, 2024,

to manage closure and offer transfer of Customer Management (Clients) and the sale of Assets for Bid in an Auction on October 29, 2024.

After careful consideration, Enel X Way North America has decided to close its electric mobility business in the US and Canada, operated by the local subsidiary of Enel X Way USA, effective October 11, 2024.

An experienced third-party firm, B. Riley Advisory Services, has been appointed Assignee to manage the company's affairs and ensure that the closure is handled with the utmost care and professionalism. Inquiries regarding any outstanding matters, including customer accounts, orders, or obligations, can be directed to juiceboxnorthamerica

An agreement has been reached with the existing Software as a Service (SaaS) provider to allow existing JuiceBox and Enel X Way USA LLC customers and clients continued use of their software and mobile applications to run for an extended period. During this period the firm will seek to secure a winning bidder(s) of the Customer Management Auction and transition customers to the

winning

software provider. Software will remain available pending the results of the auction.

Liquid Asset Partners will be managing an auction process and accepting Qualified Bids until October 22, 2024 at their website

for the groups of following assets:



Transfer of Customer Management and Implement a new SaaS for Residential Customers (120,000 +/- currently).

Transfer of Customer Management and Implement a new SaaS for Commercial Customers (25,000 +/- currently).

Bulk Purchase of 17,000 +/- EV Chargers (without SaaS) An auction of miscellaneous Corporate Assets.

Bidders must sign an NDA and submit their bids by 4pm EST October 22, 2024. Qualified Bidders will be invited to attend a Virtual Auction on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. To qualify, Bidders must meet a number of Requirements including outlining Financial wherewithal to consummate their purchases, outlining operational and technical Wherewithal to complete the transfer of existing Customers to a new SaaS software system that will work efficiently with the existing customer Hardware, a Brief bio, references, Timing commitment to transfer SaaS (Commercial and/or Residential) via a cooperation agreement, and signature of a TSA (Transition Service Agreement) with the current software provider outlining the details of the transition of Customers (clients) to the new SaaS with payment of Basic TSA costs.

Contact:

Will Bell

[email protected]



SOURCE Liquid Asset Partners LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED