Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available For Online Viewing


10/11/2024 8:45:52 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference, held October 9th and 10th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT :

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through October 15th


Presentation 		Ticker(s)

Warpaint London plc 		OTCQX: WPNTF | AIM: W7L

NOVONIX Limited 		Nasdaq: NVX | ASX: NVX

Dozt Nano Limited 		OTCQB: DTZNY | ASX: DTZ

OMNIQ Corp. 		OTCQB: OMQS

Legible Inc. 		OTCQB: LEBGF | CSE: READ

BrandPilot AI Inc. 		OTCQB: BPAIF | CSE: BPAI

Intellabridge Technology Corp. 		OTCQB: KASHF | CSE: KASH

SulNOx Group Plc 		OTCQX: SNOXF | AQSE: SNOX

Fendx Technologies Inc. 		OTCQB: FDXTF | CSE: FNDX

Kuya Silver Corp. 		OTCQB: KUYAF | CSE: KUYA

Tap Global Group Plc 		AQSE: TAP

Panel Discussion: North American Cross-Trading Opportunities at a Glance


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
 OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, ...

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
...


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

