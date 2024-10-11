Trilio For Openstack 6.0 Unlocks Hybrid Backup Strategies In Enterprise Openstack Architectures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Trilio, a leading provider of data protection solutions for cloud-native applications across OpenStack , Kubernetes, and KubeVirt, announces the availability of Trilio for OpenStack (T4O) version 6.0. To support the move from VMware to open-source alternatives, Trilio offers enterprise-grade backup and disaster recovery solutions for OpenStack, Kubernetes, and KubeVirt environments. Version 6.0 of Trilio for OpenStack introduces the option to implement a hybrid backup strategy, native integrations with OpenStack distributions, control granular enterprise policies, and protect workloads from ransomware . Key highlights this release include:

● Hybrid backup strategy: Administrators can now assign specific S3 or NFS-based backup targets to individual tenants or projects, allowing for both on-premises and cloud backup configurations.

● Seamless integration with OpenStack distributions: Seamless installation and management across OpenStack distributions, including Kubernetes and OpenShift control planes. Supported environments include Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift (RHOSO ), Red Hat OpenStack 17.1 with Director Operator on OpenShift, OpenStack-Helm and Mirantis OpenStack on Kubernetes.

● Granular enterprise policies: Enhanced control over full and incremental scheduling and retention policies to meet complex enterprise requirements.

● Better ransomware protection: Mitigate ransomware threats with backup object locking and immutability support.

“Version 6.0 integrates directly into new Kubernetes and OpenShift-based OpenStack architectures, delivering tenant-driven Backup-as-a-Service across the latest OpenStack releases and platforms. This release highlights Trilio's agility in responding to the evolving OpenStack landscape while continuing to provide enterprise features and support,” said Kevin Jackson, Senior Director of Product Management at Trilio

Trilio for OpenStack Version 6.0 is available in Q4 2024. For more information on the new features and enhancements or to schedule a demonstration, please visit Trilio's website or contact ....

About Trilio

Trilio is a leading provider of cloud-native Data Protection software solutions, engineered from the ground up for Kubernetes, KubeVirt and OpenStack environments. Our platforms deliver a modern backup and recovery experience enabling Cloud Architects, Platform Engineers, ITOps and DevOps to support disaster recovery, backup & recovery, ransomware protection, and application mobility initiatives.

