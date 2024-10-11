Helene Shifts HOMB Into Hurricane Mode

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CONWAY, Ark., Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or“the Company”), parent company of Centennial (“Centennial”), announced it has established additional reserves for loan losses related to the Hurricane Helene FEMA Disaster Area for the third quarter of 2024.



As a result of Hurricane Helene, which made landfall September 26, 2024 as a Category 4 hurricane, HOMB recorded additional loan loss reserves of approximately $16.7 million.

HOMB has operated in Florida for many years, and there is no substitute for experience. Hurricane mode at HOMB includes generators, satellite phones at branches in the region, a toll-free number for employees to call to mark themselves safe and a reserve for potential losses on loans.

“Due to the widespread devastation of Helene, it will take time to get clarity from customers on damages incurred, needed deferrals or potential losses on a little over $1 billion worth of loans in the path of the storm,” said John Allison, Chairman of HOMB.“We always like to get out in front and be prepared for events like this, and I'm proud that we have the strength in our balance sheet to prepare for unfortunate events such as this,” continued Allison.

“We will also be evaluating the impact of Hurricane Milton which made landfall on October 9, 2024 and marched straight across the state of Florida in our footprint. This event could result in a substantial increase to hurricane related loan reserves for the fourth quarter,” added Allison.

Branches

The Company currently has 76 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 58 branches in Texas, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.

About Home BancShares

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company's common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“HOMB.” The Company was founded in 1998. Visit or for more information.

