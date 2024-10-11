EVA Solar Films Market Growing At A 9.0% CAGR To Reach US$ 7.52 Billion From 2024 To 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EVA Solar Films Market

The growing of solar panels globally is a prominent factor driving the EVA solar films market.

- Polaris ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The EVA solar films market forecast for 2032 is a specialized study of the with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.The global EVA solar films market is expected to reach USD 7.52 billion by 2032, growing at a 9.0% CAGR from 2024 to 2032. It was valued at USD 3.46 billion in 2023. The market is experiencing significant growth and is expected to continue expanding in the coming years.What is EVA Solar Films?EVA hot melt adhesive sheets are a configuration of thermoplastic glue that alleviates when warmed up and solidifies when simmered causing robust association amidst substances. In the solar industry, EVA film is extensively utilized to confine photovoltaic (PV) modules. The necessary constituent safeguards solar cells from exterior constituents involving moisture, UV light, and heat strain. EVA film solutions are rendered to escalate solar panel's longevity and productivity rendering them more reliable and resistant in an assortment of ecological settings.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sampleSolar cells are laminated between EVA sheets utilizing a laminator while flattened and vacuumed. At temperatures soaring to 150 degrees Celsius, this venture occurs. It is not adherent at room temperatures, but when warmed to an escalated temperature and heat pressed, it hardens and becomes adhesive, becoming totally transparent. After curing, the film has outstanding light transferral, strong adhesion, thermal steadiness, and air tightness, and is age-proof. These films safeguard the solar cells from ecological injuries such as UV radiation, moisture, and mechanical influences, impacting the EVA solar films market growth favorably.Who Makes EVA Solar Films?.Celanese Corporation.Hangzhou First Applied.Mitsui Chemicals.3M.KENGO Industrial Co., Ltd.Hanwha Solutions.Astenik Solar.Str Holdings, Inc..Guangzhou Lushan New Materials Co. Ltd.Bridgestone Corporationare some of the leading players in the EVA solar films market.Prominent market contenders are funding massively in research and development to augment their offerings, which will ignite market growth in the near future. Market contenders are also venturing an assortment of tactical activities to augment their global footprint and crucial market advancements..In February 2023, Celanese Corporation, a worldwide domain substances and chemical company, declared the realization of an ultra-low capital project to rework prevailing manufacturing and framework benefits to unbolt supplementary ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) potential at its Edmonton, Alberta facility..In October 2022, Hanwha Solutions, declared to fund an aggregate of USD 45.6 million into South Korea's solar energy industry as a deterrent response to the escalating market.What's Driving Market Forward?Shift towards Green Energy Sources: The growing significance of sustainable and green energy sources pushes the market. The move towards green energy frequently includes augmenting the solar energy market into contemporary regions and applications. This global augmentation causes escalated insertion of solar panels and, subsequently, an escalated requirement for EVA films to encounter constituents of solar panels utilized to safeguard and balance the solar cells.Surging Construction Activities: There are surging construction ventures of green buildings globally. According to the produced report, there are over 105,000 LEED-verified green buildings in 185 nations globally. Green buildings classify the usage of renewable energy wellsprings to decrease their ecological footprint. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on EVA solar film market sales.Increased Positioning in Automotive: Merging solar technology into vehicles has become an eminent movement as automotive manufacturers look for inventive methods to improve vehicle productivity and decrease carbon footprints. EVA films are important in these applications, assisting as encapsulants that safeguard and improve the presentation of solar panels positioned on vehicles.Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricingWhich Region Leads Market Growth?Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest EVA solar films market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to the sweeping solar industry and notable manufacturing potential. Nations such as China and India influence the regional market, with China spearheading as the world's biggest producer and consumer of solar technology.How Is Market Segmentation Done?By Type Outlook:.Normal EVA Films.Anti-PID EVA Films.OthersBy Application Outlook:.Thin-film Solar Cells.Crystalline Solar Cells.OthersBy Region Outlook:.North America (US, Canada).Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia).Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea).Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina).Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)Inquire more about this Report Before Purchase:/inquire-before-buyingFAQs:How much is the EVA solar films market worth?The market size was valued at USD 3.77 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 7.52 billion by 2032.What is the growth rate of the EVA solar films market?The global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.Which region held the largest market share?Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2023.Which segment based on type is expected to register a significant CAGR in the market during the forecast period?The anti-PID EVA solar films type segment is projected for significant growth in the global market during 2024–2032.Browse More Research Reports:Industrial Vending Machine Market:Rail Composites Market:Steel Fiber Market:Carbon-13 Market:Crop Protection Chemicals Market:About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 