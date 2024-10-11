China Unveils Draft Law To Boost Private Sector Amid Economic Slowdown

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China has unveiled a new draft law to boost its private sector, signaling a shift in economic strategy. The released the proposal on October 10, 2024, seeking to restore investor confidence.



This move comes as China grapples with a slowing and tepid private investment. The draft law outlines several key measures to support private enterprises. It promises to ensure fair competition and improve the climate for businesses.



The proposal also pledges to reduce transaction costs and grant private firms equal access to resources. These resources include capital, technology, human resources, and natural assets like land. China's leadership views this law as crucial for long-term economic health.



They describe it as a policy aimed at fostering "sustainable, healthy, and high-quality development" of the private sector. The public can comment on the draft until November 8, 2024, allowing for broader input.



This legislative effort follows earlier attempts to stimulate private enterprise. In July 2023, authorities introduced 31 measures to strengthen the private sector.







However, these initiatives have yet to yield significant results. Private investment declined by 0.2% in the first eight months of 2024 compared to the previous year.

The Importance of China's Private Sector

The contrast with state sector growth is stark. During the same period, state investment increased by 6.0%. This disparity highlights the challenges facing China 's private businesses.



It also underscores the government's motivation to act decisively. Experts have offered mixed opinions on the draft law's potential impact. Tianchen Xu, an economist, believes it will positively affect the business environment.



However, Xu notes that broader economic issues also need addressing. The expert suggests that expansive macroeconomic policies may be necessary alongside legislative changes.



China's private sector plays a vital role in the nation's economy. It contributes over 50% of tax revenue and 60% of GDP.



Private businesses also account for 70% of technological innovation and 80% of urban employment. These figures underscore the sector's importance to China's economic future.



The draft law comprises nine chapters and 77 articles. It covers various aspects of private sector operations and support.



These include fair competition, financing, technological innovation, and legal protections. The comprehensive nature of the law reflects China's commitment to private sector growth.

