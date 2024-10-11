Scams During The Medicare Open Enrollment Period The New York Statewide Senior Action Council's Medicare Fraud Of The Month For October

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York StateWide Senior Action Council (StateWide), an organization dedicated to advocacy for the rights of seniors in New York State, today announced its Medicare Fraud of the Month for October: Scams During the Medicare Open Enrollment Period, October 15 through December 7.

The StateWide Fraud of the Month is a component of the Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) , the definitive resource for New York State's senior citizens and caregivers to detect, prevent, and report healthcare fraud, errors, and abuse. StateWide is New York's grantee/administrator for this Federal Program.

"As you look for your best health coverage options, don't forget to keep an eye open for fraudsters! Open Enrollment can quickly become an "Open Season" for scammers," stated Maria Alvarez, Executive Director of StateWide.

Alvarez cited the following Medicare Scams that occur during the enrollment period:

Watch out for people who: Claim they work with Medicare, are an "official Medicare agent" or "represent Medicare".There are no Medicare representatives and Medicare will never cold call you.Say you must join a Medicare prescription plan (also known as Part D).It is voluntary to join a Medicare prescription drug plan.Ask for personal information, such as your Medicare number, Social Security number and/or bank information.Threaten or pressure you to enroll in their plan.You will not lose your benefits and have the entire Open Enrollment Period to decide on a plan.Offer you gifts to enroll in their plan -- it's illegal.

If you suspect your Medicare number or Social Security number has been compromised or believe you have been enrolled in a plan without your permission, please call the NYS Senior Medicare Patrol at 800-333-4374.

"We have trained counselors to help educate Medicare beneficiaries in the fight against health care fraud. To report Medicare fraud, errors or abuse you can call our NYS Medicare Fraud Helpline at 800-333-4374 or visit ," Alvarez concluded.

StateWide also provides information and educational presentations, assistance regarding any Medicare questions, plan comparisons, appeals and billing issues and patients' rights

to all seniors throughout New York State.

It is estimated that Medicare fraud costs taxpayers over $60 billion dollars nationally per year. To help combat this illicit industry StateWide announced its Fraud of the Month program in 2022 to highlight these scams being perpetrated on the State's seniors.

SOURCE New York StateWide Senior Action Council, Inc.

