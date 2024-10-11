(MENAFN- PR Newswire) -TYRA will also present two posters on PK/PD of TYRA-300 and a Trials-in-Progress from SURF301 -

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) biology, today announced the selection of three abstracts for presentation, including a late-breaking oral presentation, at the 36th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (ENA 2024), taking place October 23-25, 2024, in Barcelona, Spain.



Details of the presentations are below:

Title: "Preliminary safety and anti-tumor activity of TYRA-300, a highly selective FGFR3 inhibitor, in participants with advanced solid tumors with activating FGFR3 mutations/fusions (SURF301)"

Session: Late Breaking Abstracts and Proffered Papers: Novel discoveries in drug development

Date: Friday, October 25, 2024

Time: 15:36 - 15:48 hrs CEST

Abstract #:

LBA500

Title: "TYRA-300, an oral, FGFR3-selective inhibitor: Preliminary pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis from SURF301, the multicenter open-label phase 1/2 study of TYRA-300 in advanced urothelial carcinoma and other solid tumors with activating FGFR3 alterations"

Abstract #: 72

Poster #:

PB060

Title: "A Multicenter, Open-label Phase 1/2 Study of TYRA 300 in Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma and Other Solid Tumors with Activating FGFR3 Gene Alterations (SURF301)"

Abstract #: 35

Poster #: PB023

The abstracts related to the presentations are under embargo until 00.01 hrs CEST on Friday, October 25, 2024.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA ) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in FGFR biology. The Company's in-house precision medicine platform, SNÅP, enables rapid and precise drug design through iterative molecular SNÅPshots that help predict genetic alterations most likely to cause acquired resistance to existing therapies. TYRA's initial focus is on applying its accelerated small molecule drug discovery engine to develop therapies in targeted oncology and genetically defined conditions. TYRA is based in Carlsbad, CA.



