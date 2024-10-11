Bladex's Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PANAMA CITY

, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE:

BLX ) cordially invites you to participate in its upcoming call to discuss its 3Q24 results

Date and time:

Wednesday, October 30, 2024

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Presenting for Bladex:

Mr. Jorge Salas, Chief Executive Officer

Mrs. Ana Graciela de Méndez, Chief Officer

Register for the Conference Call

Please click here to pre-register for this conference call.

Bladex's Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release will be announced on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, after the market closes and will be available on the Bank's corporate website, along with the webcast presentation.

About Bladex:

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region.

The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United States of America, and a Representative License in Peru, supporting the regional expansion and servicing of its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (NYSE: BLX ), since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks and state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries, commercial banks and financial institutions, and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.



Contact Information:

Carlos Daniel Raad – Chief Investor Relations Officer

E-mail address:

[email protected]

Tel: +507 210-8563

SOURCE Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Bladex)

