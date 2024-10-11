Evolent To Release Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On Thursday, November 7, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company to Participate in Upcoming

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, (NYSE: EVH ), a company that specializes in better outcomes for people with complex conditions through proven solutions that make simpler and more affordable, today announced it will release its third quarter 2024 results on

Thursday, November 7, 2024, after close, with a call to follow at 5

p.m. ET.

Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference found on

Evolent's investor relations website, .

Analysts interested in asking questions during the live call should dial 855.940.9467, or 412.317.6034 for international callers, and reference the "Evolent call" 15 minutes prior to the call.

An audio playback of the conference call will be available on Evolent's investor relations website for 90 days after the call.

Upcoming Investor Events

Additionally, The Company announced that its executive management team will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

A live audio-only webcast and replay for these events will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Evolent's investor relations website. Specific presentation times will be posted on the website as they become available.





Stephens 2024 Annual Investment Conference at the Grand Hyatt Nashville Hotel, Nashville, Tennessee, on November 20, 2024.



BTIG 2024 Digital Health Forum to be held virtually on November 25, 2024. A live webcast of management's presentation will take place at 3:00 p.m. ET.



Citi 2024 Global Healthcare Conference at the InterContinental Miami Hotel, Miami, Florida, on December 3, 2024. A live webcast of management's presentation will take place at 3:15 p.m. ET.



Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, New York, on December 3, 2024.

43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, California, scheduled for January 13-16.

About

Evolent



Evolent specializes in better health outcomes for people with complex conditions through proven solutions that make health care simpler and more affordable. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting .

Contacts:



Seth R. Frank

Vice President, Investor Relations

Evolent

[email protected]

571-895-3919 (W)

