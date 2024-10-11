عربي


Bank7 Corp. Announces Q3 2024 Earnings


10/11/2024 8:16:49 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN ) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the
quarter ended September 30, 2024.
"We are pleased to announce another record quarter of net income and EPS.
Our properly matched balance sheet, disciplined approach to cost controls, and excellent credit quality continues to produce outstanding results" said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company."

For the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023:

  • Net income of $11.8 million compared to $7.9 million, an increase of 49.97%
  • Earnings per share of $1.24 compared to $0.85, an increase of 45.88%
  • Total assets of $1.7 billion compared to $1.8 billion, a decrease of 1.80%
  • Total loans of $1.4 billion compared to $1.4 billion, an increase of 3.21%
  • PPE of $15.5 million compared to $14.4 million, an increase of 7.86%
  • Total interest income of $33.5 million compared to $31.7 million, an increase of 5.57%

Three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to three months ended June 30, 2024

  • Net income of $11.8 million compared to $11.5 million, an increase of 2.20%
  • Earnings per share of $1.24 compared to $1.23, an increase of 0.81%
  • Total assets of $1.7 billion compared to $1.7 billion, an increase of 3.42%
  • Total loans of $1.4 billion compared to $1.4 billion, an increase of 6.32%
  • PPE of $15.5 million compared to $15.3 million, an increase of 1.61%
  • Total interest income of $33.5 million compared to $32.4 million, an increase of 3.24%

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes.
On September 30, 2024, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.64%, 12.93%, and 14.12%, respectively.
On September 30, 2024, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.64%, 12.92%, and 14.11%, respectively.
Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This earnings release contains the non-GAAP financial measure pre-provision pre-tax earnings ("PPE").
The Company's management uses this non-GAAP measure in their analysis of the Company's performance.
This measure adjusts GAAP performance to exclude from net income, income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and loss on sales and calls of available-for-sale debt securities.

For the Three Months Ended


September 30,

2024


June 30,

2024


September 30,

2023

Calculation of Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Earnings ("PPE")

(Dollars in thousands)

Net Income

$


11,777

$


11,524

$



7,853

Income Tax Expense

3,719

3,731

2,351

Pre-tax net income

15,496

15,255

10,204

Add back: Provision for credit losses

-

-

4,159

Add back: (Gain)Loss on sales/calls of AFS debt securities

4

-

7

Pre-provision pre-tax earnings

15,500

15,255

14,370

Bank7 Corp.


Consolidated Balance Sheets











Assets

September 30, 2024
(unaudited)


December 31, 2023







Cash and due from banks

$


186,720

$


181,042

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

8,715

17,679

Available-for-sale debt securities

65,160

169,487

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $17,873 and



$19,691 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

1,419,671

1,341,148

Loans held for sale, at fair value

-

718

Premises and equipment, net

17,126

14,942

Nonmarketable equity securities

1,278

1,283

Core deposit intangibles

907

1,031

Goodwill

8,458

8,458

Interest receivable and other assets

32,407

35,878





Total assets

$


1,740,442

$


1,771,666





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity










Deposits



Noninterest-bearing

$


322,480

$


482,349

Interest-bearing

1,201,736

1,109,042





Total deposits

1,524,216

1,591,391





Income taxes payable

427

302

Interest payable and other liabilities

11,637

9,647





Total liabilities

1,536,280

1,601,340





Shareholders' equity



Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; shares



issued and outstanding: 9,341,267 and 9,197,696 at September 30, 2024



and December 31, 2023, respectively

93

92

Additional paid-in capital

100,760

97,417

Retained earnings

107,426

78,962

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,117)

(6,145)





Total shareholders' equity

204,162

170,326





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$


1,740,442

$


1,771,666


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


September 30,



2024
(unaudited)


2023


2024
(unaudited)


2023

Interest Income









Loans, including fees

$

30,791

$

28,880

$

89,834

$

81,117

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

177

159

675

270

Debt securities, taxable

303

699

2,266

2,106

Debt securities, tax-exempt

69

81

214

253

Other interest and dividend income

2,148

1,903

6,221

5,398









Total interest income

33,488

31,722

99,210

89,144









Interest Expense









Deposits

12,271

10,976

34,752

27,894









Total interest expense

12,271

10,976

34,752

27,894









Net Interest Income


21,217

20,746

64,458

61,250









Provision for Credit Losses


-

4,159

-

5,645









Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses


21,217

16,587

64,458

55,605









Noninterest Income









Mortgage lending income

103

6

233

172

Loss on sales, prepayments, and calls of available-for-sale debt securities

(4)

(7)

(4)

(15)

Service charges on deposit accounts

233

213

742

647

Other

3,345

795

7,881

1,668









Total noninterest income

3,677

1,007

8,852

2,472









Noninterest Expense









Salaries and employee benefits

5,333

4,910

15,740

14,299

Furniture and equipment

258

254

813

755

Occupancy

711

662

1,985

1,980

Data and item processing

498

424

1,437

1,280

Accounting, marketing and legal fees

218

14

582

491

Regulatory assessments

261

279

984

1,013

Advertsing and public relations

129

74

358

273

Travel, lodging and entertainment

87

85

270

255

Other

1,903

688

5,507

2,068









Total noninterest expense

9,398

7,390

27,676

22,414









Income Before Taxes


15,496

10,204

45,634

35,663

Income tax expense

3,719

2,351

11,045

8,457

Net Income


$

11,777

$

7,853

$

34,589

$

27,206









Earnings per common share - basic

$


1.26

$


0.86

$


3.73

$


2.97

Earnings per common share - diluted

1.24

0.85

3.68

2.94

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

9,323,622

9,158,027

9,264,616

9,152,788

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

9,498,318

9,273,595

9,402,214

9,262,003









Other comprehensive income (loss)









Unrealized gains (losses) on securities, net of tax expense of $515 and tax benefit of $485







for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively; net of tax expense







of $638 and $70 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively

$


1,628

$


(372)

$


2,025

$


214

Reclassification adjustment for realized losses included in net income net of tax of $1 and $2







for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively; $1 and $4 for the







nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively

3

5

3

11

Other comprehensive income (loss)

$


1,631

$


(367)

$


2,028

$


225

Comprehensive Income


$

13,408

$

7,486

$

36,617

$

27,431


Net Interest Margin



For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024
(unaudited)


2023



Average
Balance


Interest
Income/
Expense


Average
Yield/
Rate


Average
Balance


Interest
Income/
Expense


Average
Yield/
Rate



(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-Earning Assets:











Short-term investments

$

180,426

$

6,896

5.09
%

$

162,432

$

5,668

4.67
%

Debt securities, taxable-equivalent

103,507

2,266

2.92

152,702

2,106

1.84

Debt securities, tax exempt

17,468

214

1.63

19,828

253

1.71

Loans held for sale

281

-

-

115

-

-

Total loans(1)

1,381,200

89,834

8.66

1,299,754

81,117

8.34

Total interest-earning assets

1,682,882

99,210

7.85

1,634,831

89,144

7.29

Noninterest-earning assets

39,499




22,560



Total assets

$
1,722,381




$
1,657,391
















Funding sources:











Interest-bearing liabilities:











Deposits:











Transaction accounts

$

872,635

25,726

3.93
%

$

812,962

20,346

3.35
%

Time deposits

255,348

9,026

4.71

257,418

7,548

3.92

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,127,983

34,752

4.10

1,070,380

27,894

3.48

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,127,983

34,752

4.10

1,070,380

27,894

3.48













Noninterest-bearing liabilities:











Noninterest-bearing deposits

395,822




420,356



Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

12,219




10,496



Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

408,041




430,852



Shareholders' equity

186,357




156,159



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$
1,722,381




$
1,657,391
















Net interest income


$

64,458




$

61,250

Net interest spread




3.75
%




3.81
%

Net interest margin




5.10
%




5.01
%

(1)


Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans


Net Interest Margin



For the Three Months Ended September 30,



2024
(unaudited)


2023



Average
Balance


Interest
Income/
Expense


Average
Yield/
Rate


Average
Balance


Interest
Income/
Expense


Average
Yield/
Rate



(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-Earning Assets:











Short-term investments

$

191,583

$

2,325

4.81
%

$

176,589

$

2,062

4.63
%

Debt securities, taxable-equivalent

51,172

303

2.35

151,174

699

1.83

Debt securities, tax exempt

16,889

69

1.62

19,430

81

1.65

Loans held for sale

250

-

-

232

-

-

Total loans(1)

1,418,512

30,791

8.61

1,344,038

28,880

8.52

Total interest-earning assets

1,678,406

33,488

7.92

1,691,463

31,722

7.44

Noninterest-earning assets

40,002




23,407



Total assets

$
1,718,408




$
1,714,870
















Funding sources:











Interest-bearing liabilities:











Deposits:











Transaction accounts

$

922,117

9,237

3.97
%

$

823,331

7,733

3.73
%

Time deposits

253,640

3,034

4.75

292,235

3,243

4.40

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,175,757

12,271

4.14

1,115,566

10,976

3.90

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$
1,175,757

12,271

4.14

$
1,115,566

10,976

3.90













Noninterest-bearing liabilities:











Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

332,487




$

422,691



Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

12,221




11,649



Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

344,708




434,340



Shareholders' equity

197,943




164,964



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$
1,718,408




$
1,714,870
















Net interest income


$
21,217




$
20,746

Net interest spread




3.78
%




3.54
%

Net interest margin




5.02
%




4.87
%

(1)


Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans

About Bank7 Corp.

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate twelve locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

Conference Call

Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its third quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Friday, October 11, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. central standard time. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at . For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at shortly after the call
for 1 year.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon:
the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters.
These other matters include, among other things, the impact the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators.
Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Contact:

Thomas Travis
President & CEO
(405) 810-8600

SOURCE Bank7 Corp.

PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

