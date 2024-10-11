Fangdd Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangdd Group Ltd. (“FangDD” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: DUO) today announced that the Company received a notification letter (the“Compliance Notice”) from the Stock LLC (“Nasdaq”), dated October 10, 2024, indicating that the Company regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the“Minimum Bid Price Requirement”).



As previously announced, the Company was notified by Nasdaq on December 13, 2023 that the Company was not in compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement as the bid price of the Company's American depositary shares (“ADSs”) previously representing the Company's Class A ordinary shares closed below US$1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. In its Compliance Notice, Nasdaq has confirmed that for the ten consecutive business days, from September 26 through October 9, 2024, the closing bid price of the Company's Class A ordinary shares has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and the matter is closed.

About FangDD

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: DUO) is a customer-oriented property technology company in China, focusing on providing real estate transaction digitalization services. Through innovative use of mobile internet, cloud, big data, artificial intelligence, among others, FangDD has fundamentally revolutionized the way real estate transaction participants conduct their business through a suite of modular products and solutions powered by SaaS tools, products and technology. For more information, please visit

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“aim,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“hope,”“going forward,”“intend,”“ought to,”“plan,”“project,”“potential,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“can,”“could,”“will,”“would,”“shall,”“should,”“is likely to” and the negative form of these words and other similar expressions. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations are or contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable as of this date, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Ms. Linda Li

Director, Capital Markets Department

Phone: +86-0755-2699-8968

E-mail: ...