Media Advisory: MADD Canada Presents New School Program For Manitoba Students

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada is hosting a special screening for the provincial launch of its 2024-2025 School Program, which educates youth on the devastating consequences of impaired driving. MADD Canada's School Program One Last Dance will be delivered to Manitoba students in Grades 7-12, with provincial sponsor Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) funding 118 presentations this year. These educational one-hour presentations aim to reduce impaired driving among young people by delivering a powerful message about its impact. Additionally, the presentations provide youth with the knowledge and motivation to avoid driving impaired or riding with an impaired driver. Media are welcome to attend the special screening. Interviews with special guests, students and staff will be available upon request.

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 16, 2024 at 9:15 a.m. (CDT) Location: Elmwood High School, 505 Chalmers Avenue, Winnipeg, Manitoba R2L 0G4 Special Guests: Tanya Hansen Pratt, MADD Canada National President Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer MADD Brandon MADD Winnipeg Maria Campos, Chief Customer and Product Officer, MPI

Road crashes are a leading cause of death among Canadian youth, with alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs involved in more than half of those crashes. Every year, thanks to the support of partners such as MPI, MADD Canada's educational presentations empower young people to make responsible decisions, helping to prevent tragedies and making our roads safer for everyone.

The School Program will be available in the traditional assembly format, as well as classroom or virtual formats, depending on each school's preference. Following the presentation, schools receive an Educators' Guide and a School Kit with additional scenarios to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation throughout the school year.

To view a clip of MADD Canada's School Program, please visit: .

For more information:

Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 905-330-7565 or ...