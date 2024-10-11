Innovage Provides Update On Clinical & Operational Transformations At National PACE Association Annual Conference

DENVER, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge”) (Nasdaq: INNV), a leading Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) provider, plans to highlight its ongoing clinical, operational, and business transformations at the 2024 National PACE Association (NPA) Conference.



As the nation's largest provider of PACE by number of participants, InnovAge provides coordinated and integrated care across a range of physical, medical, and social services. This ensures eligible seniors can age safely in their own homes while maintaining their independence and quality of life. Under President and CEO Patrick Blair, the company has innovated across the business to improve clinical operations and enhance the employee experience.

“Our unwavering commitment to our participants and their families is at the heart of everything we do at InnovAge, which means creating a team culture built on continuous improvement,” said Blair.“Our ongoing clinical and operational innovations are not just about enhancing our current services but also about scaling our capabilities to ensure more seniors have access to the comprehensive, personalized care they deserve.”

With a new operating model designed to strengthen collaboration between operations, physicians, and nurses, InnovAge has harmonized processes and culture across its 20 centers with a focus on clinical excellence and continuous improvement. InnovAge partnered with Epic, the leading EHR vendor to develop PACE specific workflows, analytics and integrations that support industry best practices and care innovation. Additionally, InnovAge established and implemented auditing and quality assurance programs to promote the company's high standards throughout all business operations.

InnovAge plans on sharing more details about some of these ongoing transformations at this year's NPA Conference, taking place October 13-16, 2024, in San Diego. The annual event brings together leaders and healthcare experts to discuss innovations and best practices in care for older adults. The conference features educational sessions, networking opportunities, and exhibitions showcasing the latest developments in comprehensive senior care models.

InnovAge Executives Featured at 2024 NPA Conference: