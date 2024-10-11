Alignment Healthcare Continues To Deliver High-Quality Medicare Advantage Plans, 4 Stars Or Greater For 98% Of Members In 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Medicare Advantage company retains 5- out of 5-star rating in North Carolina and Nevada, California PPO earns 4.5 stars

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) announced today that 98% of its Alignment Plan members are enrolled in plans rated 4 stars or greater by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for 2025. Every year, CMS evaluates Medicare Advantage plans based on a 5-star rating – with 5 stars representing“excellent” performance – to help Medicare beneficiaries compare health plans based on quality and performance.



“Achieving these high star ratings under increasingly stringent CMS criteria demonstrates our leadership in the Medicare Advantage space,” said John Kao, founder and CEO, Alignment Healthcare.“Our excellent performance reflects our deep commitment to the seniors we serve, ensuring they get the quality, respect and care they deserve. We're not just following best practices; we're setting the benchmark for what Medicare Advantage should be.”

“Our success in attaining such strong star ratings year after year is a direct result of our unwavering focus on our members' health and wellness needs,” said Dawn Maroney, president, markets of Alignment Healthcare, and CEO of Alignment Health Plan.“Our ability to consistently deliver high-quality care shows that we're doing Medicare Advantage right, empowering seniors to live healthier and fuller lives.”

Key Highlights of Alignment Health Plan's 2025 Star Ratings:



98% of its members are in plans rated 4 stars or greater. 1

The company's California HMO contract – representing roughly 86% of its Medicare Advantage (MA) membership – has earned an overall 4- out of 5-star rating, marking its eighth consecutive year as a 4-star or greater plan.

Its HMO contract in Nevada and North Carolina retained its overall 5-star rating for the third straight year. Its California PPO achieved an overall 4.5-star rating.

CMS's 5-star ratings system is based on factors that include feedback from members, the number of members who left or stayed with a plan, the number of complaints about a plan, and other clinical quality metrics.

CMS Star Ratings are posted at Medicare.gov. Medicare's annual enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 for plan benefits starting Jan. 1, 2025. For more information about Alignment's plans and services, visit or call 1-888-979-2247, TTY 711, seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. A licensed agent may answer the call.

NOTE: Information in this release is based on 2025 Star Ratings data published by CMS on Oct. 10, 2024 and plan enrollment as of September 2024.

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health's mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit .

