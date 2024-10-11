International Community Urge To Prioritize Climate Finance, Says Una May Gordon
Date
10/11/2024 8:08:18 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The international community should pay maximum attention to the
issue of climate finance.
This was stated by Una May Gordon, a representative of the
International Institute for Climate and Development, at the meeting
of ministers on climate and development (C&DM) held on the
second day of Pre-COP29 in Baku, Azernews
reports.
According to her, more efforts should be made to implement the
plans agreed upon at COP28, which took place in Dubai in 2023.
"The next two years will be decisive for us in the climate
negotiations, especially in terms of reducing emissions," U. Gordon
stressed.
Dreli Solomon, the First Secretary of Vanuatu's embassy in
Belgium and the European Union, noted that special attention is
being given to the promotion of national adaptation programs and
the development of sustainable, contextual, long-term climate
measures.
"We comprehensively consider the entire spectrum of development
and agree on the allocation of financial, human, and technical
resources to address multiple challenges simultaneously," he
said.
According to D. Solomon, climate finance plays a crucial role in
addressing the climate change crisis for island states, enabling
them to implement projects focused on climate change mitigation and
adaptation.
