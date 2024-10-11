Breach Secure Now Launches AIRIA To Empower Msps And Smbs In The Age Of AI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Breach Secure Now (BSN), the leader in content training and delivery for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) across cybersecurity ,

AI, and

productivity, is excited to announce the launch of the

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Readiness Innovation Assessment (AIRIA) . This cutting-edge tool enables MSPs to lead strategic AI discussions with small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), pinpointing areas where generative AI can deliver the most substantial value to their operations and to provide a prescriptive framework for deploying generative AI.

"At Breach Secure Now, we recognize the urgent need for businesses to adapt and thrive in the AI-driven market," stated Art Gross, CEO of Breach Secure Now. "AIRIA is our response, providing a critical AI readiness evaluation that empowers MSPs to elevate their client conversations and strategic initiatives with AI."

AI readiness evaluation,

assessing a client's current business model and operational readiness for AI and offering detailed insights to guide strategic decisions. From

AI integration insights

to

enhanced decision-making and productivity, AIRIA empowers businesses to optimize human-AI collaboration, ensuring that AI augments human roles and drives innovation across departments such as sales, marketing, HR, and finance.

AIRIA empowers MSPs to offer:



Comprehensive AI Readiness Evaluation: Evaluates clients' current business model and operational readiness to integrate AI, providing tailored insights and strategic recommendations.

AI Integration Insights: Demonstrates where and how AI can be effectively applied to enhance business processes, emphasizing practical examples and applications.

Enhanced Decision-Making and Productivity: Empowers businesses to make informed decisions about AI applications to boost efficiency and operational effectiveness.

Strategic Planning and Innovation: Identifies key opportunities for AI-driven innovation, helping businesses stay competitive by enhancing decision-making and strategic planning across departments. Optimizing Human-AI Collaboration: Focuses on enhancing human-AI collaboration, ensuring that AI augments rather than replaces human roles, boosting job satisfaction and overall productivity.

"AI is transformative, but many businesses don't yet understand how to begin using it effectively," added Gross. "With AIRIA, MSPs can help their clients make sense of AI's value and explore its potential, positioning themselves as trusted advisors in the AI space."

"Partnering with Breach Secure Now has transformed our service offering, driving both client satisfaction and new revenue," says Marc Umstead, President of Plus 1 Technology . "With AIRIA, we're excited to guide our clients into AI adoption, creating even more value for their businesses and ours."

Available starting October 11, 2024 , AIRIA is a cornerstone of BSN's comprehensive campaign to enable MSPs and their clients with the knowledge and tools to unlock AI's potential.

For more information contact Breach Secure Now directly at [email protected]

About Breach Secure Now

Breach Secure Now

(BSN) is the leading provider of cybersecurity, AI, and productivity training solutions for MSPs and their SMB clients. BSN's mission is to empower organizations with the knowledge and innovative tools necessary to enhance efficiency, drive growth, and secure their business environments. With their award-winning approach to training delivery, BSN ensures that their MSP partners are delivering best-in-class solutions that not only guarantee training retention but also enhance the learning experience for SMB clients, making the process enjoyable and effective.

