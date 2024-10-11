Mill Creek Once Again Named One Of Pensions & Investments' Largest Real Estate Investment Managers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Mill Creek Residential , a vertically integrated leader in the investment, acquisition, development, and management of premier rental across the U.S., today announced that it has once again been included on Pensions & Investments' ("P&I") annual Managers Survey, which ranks the world's largest real estate investment managers by total worldwide assets as of June 30, 2024.

For the second year in a row, Mill Creek ranked in the top 50 real estate investment managers based on total assets under management, as noted in the survey. Mill Creek's institutional investors include public and private pension plans, insurance companies, foundations and family offices.

"We have taken a number of steps to grow our investment management platform, which has made our diverse offerings even more attractive to global institutions and resulted in us moving up on P&I's annual Real Estate Investment Managers Survey," said David Reynolds , President of Investment Management at Mill Creek. "Importantly, we have managed to expand our capital relationships and strategically deploy capital into investments that have the potential to deliver compelling risk adjusted returns despite prolonged challenging capital raising and transactional environments, which is something that makes us proud."

Mill Creek's multi-strategy investment approach provides institutions the flexibility to partner with the firm across geographies, rental housing products, affordability levels and risk spectrum. Mill Creek offers a range of investment options including commingled funds for value-add acquisitions, bespoke separate accounts focused on multifamily and build-to-rent single-family home development and vehicles focused on core/core+ multifamily acquisitions.

Led by a highly experienced, cycle-tested management team that has worked together for many years, Mill Creek's investment philosophy is predicated on creating long-term value by providing quality amenitized residential communities and a customer-centric focus on its residents, investors and associates. The firm prioritizes leveraging proprietary data, research and analytics to identify investment opportunities that meet its rigorous underwriting standards.

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a prominent national rental housing company that has deployed over $19.2 billion in capital since its founding in 2011. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the company proactively acquires, develops, constructs, and operates residential communities across the United States, leveraging the expertise of its seasoned team of real estate professionals located in 30 markets nationwide.

