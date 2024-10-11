عربي


DSV, 1140 - MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT


10/11/2024 7:16:07 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement No. 1140

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act it is announced that BlackRock, Inc. has informed DSV A/S that BlackRock, Inc. as of 9 October 2024 has increased its holding of shares/voting rights and of other financial instruments acc. to section 39(2) of the Danish Capital Markets in DSV A/S as follows:

Share capital and voting rights Holding in DSV A/S previously Holding in DSV A/S as of 9 October 2024
Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in % Below 5% 5.86%
Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in % Below 5% 0.49%
BlackRock's total share capital in % Below 5% 6.36%


As of 9 October 2024, BlackRock, Inc. directly or indirectly controls 15,308,262 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in DSV A/S, corresponding to 6.36% of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV A/S.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, ...
Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, ...

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

Attachment

  • 1140 - Announcement (11.10.2024) - Major shareholder announcement

MENAFN11102024004107003653ID1108769941


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

