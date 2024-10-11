DSV, 1140 - MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement No. 1140
Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act it is announced that BlackRock, Inc. has informed DSV A/S that BlackRock, Inc. as of 9 October 2024 has increased its holding of shares/voting rights and of other financial instruments acc. to section 39(2) of the Danish Capital Markets in DSV A/S as follows:
| Share capital and voting rights
| Holding in DSV A/S previously
| Holding in DSV A/S as of 9 October 2024
| Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in %
| Below 5%
| 5.86%
| Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in %
| Below 5%
| 0.49%
| BlackRock's total share capital in %
| Below 5%
| 6.36%
As of 9 October 2024, BlackRock, Inc. directly or indirectly controls 15,308,262 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in DSV A/S, corresponding to 6.36% of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV A/S.
