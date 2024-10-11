2024 Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2024: Rates Will Rise 7 - 9% In 2024 As Consolidation Among Large Law Firms Concentrates Expertise, Shrinking Market Supply
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2024 Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2024 Law Firm Hourly Rate Report is the most comprehensive and detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available. The report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services and e-billing reports.
Most large law firms will raise their hourly rates in 2024, according to the report. This is due to several reasons:
1) Large law firms continue to consolidate, thereby concentrating expertise amongst fewer firms, thereby reducing supply.
2) Billing restrictions by Corporate Counsel are still active, in place and the most effective tool for law firms to increase revenue and profitability is the hourly rate.
3) Most large law firms are very diversified in terms of practice areas and industry strength and can weather changes in the economic landscape better than smaller law firms which have fewer practice areas and more limited geographical footprints.
The Report discloses actual billed hourly rates for 2019 - 2023. Hourly rates for 2024 are compiled from actual billed rates from multi-year agreements and estimates.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Section 1: Average Rates by Revenue Groups
Overall Rates Rates by Practice Area
Section 2: Average Rates by Individual Firm
Overall Rates Rates by Practice Area
Companies Featured
Adams and Reese LLP Adler Pollock & Sheehan PC Akerman LLP Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP Aleshire & Wynder, LLP Allen & Overy LLP Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP Alston & Bird LLP AlvaradoSmith, APC Anderson Kill P.C. Anderson, McPharlin & Conners LLP AndersonDodson, P.C. AP Services, LLC (affiliate of AlixPartners, LLP) Appleby AquaLaw PLC Archer & Greiner, P.C. Arent Fox LLP Armstrong Teasdale LLP Arnall Golden Gregory LLP Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP Arrieta, Mantilla y Asociados Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo Babst, Calland, Clements and Zomnir, P.C. Bailey & Glasser LLP Bailey & Wyant PLLC Baker & Hostetler LLP Baker Botts LLP Baker McKenzie Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice L.L.C. Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC Baker, Keener & Nahra, LLP Balch & Bingham LLP Ballard Spahr LLP Banner & Witcoff, Ltd. Barnes & Thornburg LLP Bass Berry & Sims PLC Bates White LLC BDG Law Group, PLC Beck Redden LLP Becker & Poliakoff, P.A. Bedell Cristin Bell Nunnally & Martin LLP Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP Berger Singerman LLP Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson, P.A. Best Best & Krieger LLP Blakely Law Group Blank Rome LLP Bodman PLC Boies Schiller Flexner LLP Bond, Schoeneck & King, PLLC Boutin Jones Inc. Bowles Rice LLP Bowman and Brooke LLP Bracewell LLP Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP BraunHagey & Borden LLP Bressler, Amery & Ross, P.C. Brigard Urrutia Abogados S.A.S Brown Rudnick LLP Brown, LLC Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP Buchalter, APC Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC Buckley LLP Burke, Williams & Sorensen, LLP Burr & Forman LLP Butler Snow LLP Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig LLP Butzel Long PC Cader Adams LP Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered Carlton Fields, P.A. Carmody Torrance Sandak & Hennessey, LLP Carney Badley Spellman, P.S. Carruthers & Roth, PA Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP Chaffe McCall, L.L.P. Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel, P.C. Choate Hall & Stewart LLP Clark Hill PLC Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP Clyde & Co LLP Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass, LLP Colantuono, Highsmith & Whatley, PC Cole Schotz P.C. Cole, Scott & Kissane, P.A. Conyers Dill & Pearman Limited Cooley LLP Covington & Burling LLP Cozen O'Connor Cranfill Sumner LLP Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP Crowe & Dunlevy, APC Crowell & Moring LLP Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP Danning, Gill, Israel & Krasnoff, LLP Davis & Taliaferro, L.L.C. Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP Davis Wright Tremaine LLP Day Pitney LLP Debevoise & Plimpton LLP Dechert LLP DeConcini McDonald Yetwin & Lacy, P.C. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited Demarest Advogados Dentons Dentons Bingham Greenebaum LLP Dentons Cohen & Grigsby, P.C. Dentons Durham Jones Pinegar P.C. Dentons Rodyk & Davidson Derrevere Stevens Black & Cozad Devaney Pate Morris & Cameron, LLP Dickinson Wright PLLC Dinsmore & Shohl LLP DLA Piper LLP (US) DOAR, Inc. Dorsey & Whitney LLP Downey Brand LLP Drummond Woodsum & MacMahon, P.A. Duane Morris LLP Duncan & Allen Duncan, Weinberg, Genzer & Pembroke, P.C. Dunn Carney Allen Higgins & Tongue LLP Durie Tangri LLP Dvorak Law Group, LLC Dykema Cox Smith Dykema Gossett P.L.L.C. E.P. Bud Kirk Law Earthjustice Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott, LLC Egoscue Law Group, Inc. Elkins, P.L.C. Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP Ellis & Winters LLP Ellison Schneider Harris & Donlan LLP Epiq Systems, Inc. - Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC Epstein Becker Green PC Ernst & Young Global Limited Eversheds Sutherland Exigent Partners, LLC Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP Farella Braun & Martel LLP Farley & Graves, P.C. Fasken Fennemore Craig, P.C. Fenwick & West LLP Filarsky & Watt LLP Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP Fish & Richardson P.C. Fisher & Phillips LLP Fisher Rushmer, P.A. FisherBroyles, LLP Fishman Jackson Ronquillo PLLC Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso PLLC Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth, PLC Foley & Lardner LLP Foley Hoag LLP Foster Garvey PC Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC Fox Rothschild LLP Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz, P.C. Fraser Stryker PC LLO Fredrikson & Byron, P.A. Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP Frost Brown Todd LLC FTI Consulting Fultz Maddox Dickens PLC Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith Geary, Porter & Donovan, P.C. Genova Burns LLC Gentry, Tipton & McLemore, P.C. Gibbons P.C. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP Gilbert Law Group, PA Gilbert LLP Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro LLP Godfrey & Kahn, S.C. Goldberg Segalla LLP Goodmans, LLP Goodwin Procter LLP Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP Goulston & Storrs PC Grant Thornton LLP Graves Dougherty Hearon & Moody P.C. Graydon Head & Ritchey LLP GrayRobinson, P.A. Greehan, Taves & Pandak, PLLC Greenberg Costle, PC Greenberg Traurig LLP Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, P.C. Greenspoon Marder LLP Grier Wright Martinez PA Gunster, Yoakley & Stewart, P.A. Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman, P.C. Hamilton Stephens Steele & Martin, PLLC Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel, LLP Hanson Bridgett LLP Harness, Dickey & Pierce, P.L.C. Hartline Dacus Barger Dreyer LLP Hawkins Delafield & Wood LLP Haynes and Boone, LLP Hayward PLLC Hedrick Gardner Kincheloe & Garofalo, LLP Herbert Smith Freehills Herrick Feinstein LLP Higgs & Johnson Hinckley, Allen & Snyder LLP Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP Hodgson Russ LLP Hogan Lovells LLP Holland & Hart LLP Holland & Knight LLP Homer Bonner Jacob Ortiz Honigman LLP Hood Law Firm, LLC Hooper, Lundy & Bookman, P.C. Hoover Slovacek LLP Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP Hunt, Ortmann, Palffy, Nieves, Darling & Mah, Inc. Hunter, Smith & Davis, LLP Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP Husch Blackwell LLP Ice Miller LLP International Maritime Group, PLLC Irell & Manella LLP Isaacs Friedberg LLP Ivey, McClellan, Siegmund, Brumbaugh & McDonough, LLP Jackson Kelly PLLC Jackson Lewis P.C. Jackson Walker LLP Janvier Law Firm, PLLC Jarvis, Fay & Gibson, LLP Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP Jeffrey Leavell, S.C. Jenner & Block LLP Johnson & Mulroony, P.C. Jones Day Jones Walker LLP K&L Gates LLP Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP Kean Miller LLP Keating Muething & Klekamp PLL Keenan Cohen & Merrick, P.C. Keller Benvenutti Kim LLP Kelley Drye & Warren LLP Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick, P.L.L.C. Kelly Hart & Hallman LLP Kidman Gagen Law, LLP Killeen & Stern, PC Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP King & Spalding LLP Kirkland & Ellis LLP Kirton McConkie PC Klarquist Sparkman, LLP Knobbe Martens Kobre & Kim L.L.P. Kohrman Jackson & Krantz Kolesar & Leatham, Chartered Koley Jessen P.C., L.L.O. KPMG International Limited Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP Krigel & Krigel, P.C. Kroll Inc. Kroll Inc. - Kroll Associates, Inc. Kronick, Moskovitz, Tiedemann & Girard, APC Kutak Rock LLP Kwun Bhansali Lazarus LLP Lagerlof, LLP Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP Lane Powell PC Lashly & Baer, P.C. Latham & Watkins LLP Lathrop GPM LLP Law Office of Dean P. Sperling Leason Ellis LLP LeClairRyan PLLC Leech Tishman Fuscaldo & Lampl, LLC Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP Lewis Rice LLC Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP Liebert Cassidy Whitmore Lightfoot, Franklin & White LLC Littler Mendelson P.C. Locke Lord LLP Loeb & Loeb LLP Looper Goodwine P.C. Lowenstein Sandler PC Lozano Smith Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C. Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP - Manatt Health Strategies, LLC Maples and Calder Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin P.C. Massey & Gail LLP Mayer Brown LLP Maynard Cooper & Gale PC McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC McCarter & English, LLP McDermott Will & Emery LLP McDonald Hopkins LLC McGinnis Lochridge LLP McGlinchey Stafford PLLC McGuireWoods LLP McKinsey Recovery & Transformation Services U.S., LLC (affiliate of McKinsey & Company, Inc.) McKool Smith, P.C. Meyer, Unkovic & Scott, L.L.P. Meyers Nave, APC Michael Best & Friedrich LLP Milbank LLP Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Miles & Stockbridge P.C. Miller Barondess LLP Miller Nash Graham & Dunn LLP Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, P.L.C. Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, P.C. Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP Modrall, Sperling, Roehl, Harris & Sisk, P.A. MoloLamken LLP Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP Monzack Mersky and Browder, P.A. Moon Wright & Houston, PLLC Moore & Brooks Moore & Van Allen PLLC Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell LLP Morrison & Foerster LLP Motley Rice LLC Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP Murphy Austin Adams Schoenfeld LLP Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg LLP Nelson Mullins Broad and Cassel Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP Newmeyer Dillion Nexsen Pruet Nielsen Merksamer Parrinello Gross & Leoni LLP Nixon Peabody LLP Northen Blue, LLP Norton Rose Fulbright Nossaman LLP Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP Nyemaster Goode, P.C. O'Melveny & Myers LLP Offit Kurman, P.A. Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C. Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP Otterbourg P.C. Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP Pansing Hogan Ernst & Bachman LLP Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLP Parkins & Rubio LLP Parkins Lee & Rubio LLP Parsons Behle & Latimer Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP Pattishall, McAuliffe, Newbury, Hilliard & Geraldson LLP Paul Hastings LLP Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP Perkins Coie LLP Phelps Dunbar LLP Phillips Lytle LLP Pierce Atwood LLP Pillsbury & Coleman, LLP Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP Pirkey Barber PLLC Pittman, Dutton, Hellums, Bradley & Mann, P.C. Plunkett Cooney, P.C. Polsinelli PC Porter, Wright, Morris & Arthur LLP Poyner Spruill LLP Preti, Flaherty, Beliveau & Pachios, Chartered, LLP PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch LLP Proskauer Rose LLP Pryor Cashman LLP Quarles & Brady LLP Quilling, Selander, Lownds, Winslett & Moser, P.C. Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP Quirk & Quirk, LLC Ragsdale Liggett PLLC Randi S. Ellis LLC Ray Quinney & Nebeker P.C. Rayburn Cooper & Durham, P.A. Reed Smith LLP Reid Collins & Tsai LLP Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c. Remy Moose Manley, LLP Rhoades McKee PC Richards Carrington, LLC Richards, Layton & Finger, P.A. Richards, Watson & Gershon, APC Riemer & Braunstein LLP Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti LLP Robins Kaplan LLP Robinson & Cole LLP Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson, P.A. Roetzel & Andress, LPA Ropes & Gray LLP Rutan & Tucker, LLP Ryan Whaley Coldiron Jantzen Peters & Webber SAC Attorneys LLP Saltzman & Johnson Law Corporation Sanders Bajwa LLP Sanders Law Group Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg, P.A. Sands Anderson PC Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP Scarborough & Fulton Schiff Hardin LLP Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP Seder & Chandler, LLP Severson & Werson Seyfarth Shaw LLP SGR, LLC Shearman & Sterling LLP Shelton Coburn LLP Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP Sherman & Howard L.L.C. Sherman, Silverstein, Kohl, Rose & Podolsky, P.A. Shipman & Goodwin LLP Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P. Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP Shute, Mihaly & Weinberger LLP Shutts & Bowen LLP Sidley Austin LLP Sills Cummis & Gross P.C. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP Sirote & Permutt, PC Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP Snell & Wilmer L.L.P. Solomon Ward Seidenwurm & Smith, LLP Somach Simmons & Dunn Spencer Fane LLP Spilman Thomas & Battle, PLLC Squire Patton Boggs Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson, P.A. Steptoe & Johnson LLP Steptoe & Johnson PLLC Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox P.L.L.C. Stikeman Elliott LLP Stinson LLP Stites & Harbison, PLLC Stoel Rives LLP Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth, P.C. Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP Sullivan & Cromwell LLP Sullivan & Worcester LLP Susman Godfrey LLP Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP Tannenbaum Helpern Syracuse & Hirschtritt LLP Terris, Pravlik & Millian, LLP The Employment Law Group, P.C. The Sohagi Law Group, PLC Thompson Coburn Hahn & Hessen LLP Thompson Coburn LLP Thompson Hine LLP Thompson Ostler & Olsen Tiffany & Bosco P.A. Torys, LLP Traurig Law LLC Trenam Law Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP Tucker Arensberg, P.C. Tucker Ellis LLP Turner Boyd Ulmer & Berne LLP Van Ness Feldman, PC Varnum LLP Venable LLP Verrill Dana LLP Vinson & Elkins LLP Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz Wagner Kirkman Blaine Klomparens & Youmans, LLP Wagner Zemming Christensen, LLP Waldrep Wall Babcock & Bailey PLLC Walkers Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis LLP Walsh Pizzi O'Reilly Falanga LLP Ward and Smith, P.A. Warner Norcross & Judd LLP Watson Burns, P.L.L.C. Watson Farley & Williams LLP Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP Wendel Rosen LLP Werksman Jackson & Quinn LLP Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell LLP White & Case LLP White and Williams LLP White Brenner LLP Whiteford, Taylor & Preston L.L.P. Wiley Price & Radulovich, LLP Wiley Rein LLP Wilke Fleury LLP Wilkinson Barker Knauer, LLP Willcox & Savage, P.C. Williams & Connolly LLP Williams, Mullen, Clark & Dobbins, P.C. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC Winstead PC Winston & Strawn LLP Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C. Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch LLP Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP Wood Smith Henning & Berman LLP Wright, Finlay & Zak, LLP Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton LLP Zimmer Kunz PLLC Zuckerman Spaeder LLP
