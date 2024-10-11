Italy To Host Ukraine Recovery Conference In July Next Year
Date
10/11/2024 7:08:58 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukraine Recovery conference will be held in the Italian capital on July 10-11, 2025.
According to ANSA, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told this to journalists after a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Rome on Thursday evening, Ukrinform reports.
"The Italian premier announced that the Ukraine Recovery Conference will be held in Rome on July 10-11 next year," the report reads.
Meloni said that Italy would continue to support Ukraine so that it could be in convenient conditions for peace negotiations.
"The aim of our support is to place Ukraine in the condition to be able to build a table for peace," she said.
Read also:
Zelensky presents Victory Plan to Italian PM Meloni
At the same time, Meloni emphasized that this peace should not mean a surrender "like many, too many, are cowardly suggesting."
"Together with Zelensky, we agreed on the importance of involving international actors that can convince Moscow to sit around a table and negotiate in a credible manner," she said.
MENAFN11102024000193011044ID1108769902
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.