Italy To Host Ukraine Recovery Conference In July Next Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukraine Recovery will be held in the Italian capital on July 10-11, 2025.

According to ANSA, Italian Prime Giorgia Meloni told this to journalists after a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Rome on Thursday evening, Ukrinform reports.

"The Italian premier announced that the Ukraine Recovery Conference will be held in Rome on July 10-11 next year," the report reads.

Meloni said that Italy would continue to support Ukraine so that it could be in convenient conditions for peace negotiations.

"The aim of our support is to place Ukraine in the condition to be able to build a table for peace," she said.

At the same time, Meloni emphasized that this peace should not mean a surrender "like many, too many, are cowardly suggesting."

"Together with Zelensky, we agreed on the importance of involving international actors that can convince Moscow to sit around a table and negotiate in a credible manner," she said.