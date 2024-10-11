UN Concerned Over Humanitarian Crisis In Myanmar

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) expressed concern on Friday over escalating conflict and severe flooding that continues to devastate the country leaving millions in need.

Speaking at a press briefing in Geneva, OCHA Deputy Spokesperson Jens Laerke said that more than three million people have been displaced across Myanmar due to the ongoing conflict while another million have been affected by Typhoon Yagi which struck in early September, killing more than 360 people and injuring many more.

Laerke reported that the floods have severely affected agriculture destroying crops farmland and livestock and leaving many communities without their main source of livelihood.

He also warned about the widespread armed conflict that continues to hamper aid agencies particularly in the North-Southeast and Rakhine State where restricted access to conflict zones makes it difficult to deliver aid.

Laerke further stated that despite these obstacles around 40 percent of the 5.3 million people in need of humanitarian assistance received some form of assistance in the first half of the year largely due to the efforts of local and national partners who remain at the forefront of the response.

He added that the funding gap remains a critical concern. With only 30 percent of the one billion dollars needed for the response plan secured urging the international community to step up its efforts to provide the necessary resources and assistance to address the worsening crisis in Myanmar. (end)

