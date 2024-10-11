Precision Irrigation Market Worth $6.29 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America region dominated the precision irrigation in 2023. This dominance was due to the modern farming techniques and significant investments in irrigation technologies. Prominent manufacturers such as Hunter Industries (US), RainBird Corporation (US), Valmont Industries Inc. (US), and The Toro Company (US) are based in this region. These manufacturers promote innovation and make precision irrigation solutions more accessible. A July 2023 article by the non-governmental organization Food and Water Watch reported that drought, exacerbated by climate change and poor water management, is having a severe impact on New Mexico, with industrial agriculture using over 80% of the state's freshwater resources. This heavy reliance on irrigation, along with challenges like water scarcity and strict regulations, encourages farmers to adopt more efficient methods like precision irrigation.

The report profiles key players

such as Valmont Industries, Inc. (US), NETAFIM (Israel), Hunter Industries Inc. (US), The Toro Company (US), Rain Bird Corporation (US), Lindsay Corporation (US), Rivulis (Israel), HydroPoint (US), REINKE MANUFACTURING CO., INC. (US), AZUD (Spain), T-L Irrigation (US), and Mahindra Irrigation (India).

