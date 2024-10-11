Favorable Weather Outlook Boosts Brazil’S Soybean Production Prospects

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The likelihood of a weak La Niña event has reduced the risk of drought for soybean in southern Brazil and Argentina for the 2024/25 season.



This development has led StoneX, a prominent consultancy firm, to maintain its optimistic forecast for Brazil's soybean production. StoneX predicts a record-breaking harvest of 165 million tons for Brazil's 2024/25 soybean crop.



This projection represents a significant increase from the previous season's 149 million tons, which suffered from dry weather conditions.



Ana Luiza Lodi, a specialist at StoneX , explained that even if La Niña occurs, it is expected to be weak and short-lived. This forecast has eased concerns about potential drought impacts on soybean crops in South America.



Despite initial delays due to extremely dry and hot weather in major growing regions, the outlook remains positive. Favorable rainfall predictions for the coming months have reduced the risk of crop damage.







The U.S. Climate Prediction Center has lowered the chances of La Niña occurring by November to 60%, down from 71% in the previous month's forecast. This shift in weather patterns bodes well for soybean farmers.

Outlook for Brazil and Argentina's Soybean Production

Brazil's planted area is expected to grow by less than 1% due to lower soybean prices. However, the projected increase in yield should offset this slower expansion in acreage.



The weather outlook also appears promising for Argentina's soybean crop. As the third-largest global producer, Argentina's harvest is crucial to the world's soybean supply.



Market attention will now focus on South American crop progress in the coming months. The region's production has the potential to significantly impact global supply and demand balances.



Brazil, as the world's largest soybean producer and exporter, plays a pivotal role in the global market. The projected increase in production could have far-reaching effects on international soybean trade and prices.



While the forecast is encouraging, Lodi cautions that the season is still young. Climate factors could still influence market dynamics in the months ahead, keeping soybean traders on their toes.

