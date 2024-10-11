(MENAFN- The Rio Times) AMD unveiled plans to launch its new AI chip, the MI325X, in early 2025, aiming to challenge NVIDIA's dominance in the AI processor market.



However, the news resulted in a 4% drop in AMD's stock price on the Nasdaq, closing at $164.18 per share. The stock price decline wiped $11.072 billion off AMD's value in a single day.



This reaction suggests investors remain cautious about AMD's ability to compete with NVIDIA in the rapidly growing AI chip sector. AMD's new MI325X chip builds on the architecture of its predecessor, the MI300X.



The company claims this new chip will feature improved memory technology, potentially boosting AI calculations. AMD also introduced networking chips to enhance data movement in data centers.







Alongside the MI325X, AMD announced a new server CPU lineup codenamed Turin. The flagship model boasts nearly 200 processing cores and carries a price tag of $14,813. AMD asserts these processors offer speed gains of up to 37% for advanced AI data processing.



Despite these announcements, market response remained lukewarm. Patrick Moorhead, CEO of Moor Insights & Strategy, noted that while AMD made impressive technical strides, the company may lack the marketing prowess to effectively challenge NVIDIA's market position.



AMD CEO Lisa Su confidently stated that systems using the MI325X will outperform those using NVIDIA's H100 chip. The company aims to match NVIDIA's yearly release cycle for AI accelerators, signaling its commitment to innovation in this space.

AMD's New A.I. Chip Announcement Leads to $11 Billion Market Value Drop

The AI chip market has seen surging demand from tech giants like Microsoft and Meta Platforms. This growing need for AI processing power underscores the potential opportunity for AMD if it can successfully compete with NVIDIA.



While AMD's stock fell, NVIDIA saw a 1.63% increase in its share price. Other semiconductor companies had mixed results, with Micron Technology gaining 3.92% while others like Texas Instruments and Intel experienced slight declines.



AMD's ambitious move into the AI chip market represents a significant challenge to NVIDIA's dominance. However, the market's initial reaction suggests that AMD still has work to do in convincing investors of its ability to compete effectively in this crucial and rapidly evolving sector.

MENAFN11102024007421016031ID1108769855