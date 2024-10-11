BNY Declares Dividends

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY") (NYSE: BK ), a global services company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared dividends on its common and preferred stock as follows:

Common – a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.47 per share, payable on November 1, 2024 to of record as of the close of business on October 21, 2024.

Preferred – the following dividends for the noncumulative perpetual preferred stock, liquidation preference $100,000 per share, for the dividend period ending in December 2024, in each case payable on December 20, 2024 to holders of record as of the close of business on December 5, 2024:



$1,425.70 per share on the Series A Preferred Stock (equivalent to $14.257021 per Normal Preferred Capital Security of Mellon Capital IV, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series A Preferred Stock);



$925.00 per share on the Series H Preferred Stock (equivalent to $9.250000 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series H Preferred Stock); and

$937.50 per share on the Series I Preferred Stock (equivalent to $9.375000 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series I Preferred Stock).

BNY is a global financial services company that helps make money work for the world - managing it, moving it and keeping it safe.

For 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, putting its expertise and platforms to work to help them achieve their ambitions.

Today BNY helps over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally to access the money they need.

BNY supports governments in funding local projects and works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals, and so much more.

As of Sept. 30, 2024, BNY oversees $52.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.1 trillion in assets under management.

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK ).

Headquartered in New York City, BNY employs over 50,000 people globally and has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators.

Additional information is available on .

Follow on LinkedIn or visit the BNY Newsroom for the latest company news.

