(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Coagulants Growing awareness about the importance of water conservation is driving the adoption of coagulants for water treatment. The expanding United States oil and sector is driving demand for coagulants, with a projected CAGR of 4.4% by 2034. NEWARK, Del, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global coagulants market is experiencing robust growth, with a projected value of USD 5,839.1 million by 2034, up from USD 3,719.2 million in 2024. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%, driven by increasing demand for water and wastewater treatment solutions across various industries. Coagulants, essential chemicals used to remove suspended solids from water, are pivotal in addressing water quality challenges, particularly in urbanizing regions.

Coagulants is a chemical with Positive charge and remove solid from water. Coagulants sector experiencing significant growth driven by increasing demand for water treatment solution, industrial processes and wastewater management. The growth of industries such as pulp and paper, mining, and oil and gas is significantly boosting the demand for coagulants across various applications. These sectors deeply rely on water-intensive processes, generating substantial amounts of wastewater that require effective treatment to meet regulatory standards. In the pulp and paper industry, coagulants are essential for clarifying process water and recovering pulp, ensuring that the production methods are efficient and environmentally compliant. Coagulant manufacturers are increasingly offering modified formulations to meet the specific needs of their customers in various industries. As water treatment requirements vary depending on the water's source, arrangement, and intended use, a one-size-fits-all approach is often insufficient. Manufacturer's help to consumer achieve optimal performance and efficiency in their water treatment processes by providing tailored coagulant solutions. Key Takeaways

Sales of Coagulants for Water & Wastewater Treatment are projected to register a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2034.

Sales of powder form are projected to register a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2034.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead market growth due to rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries like China and India.

Innovations in environmentally friendly coagulants are set to shape the future of the market, with companies investing in sustainable solutions. Water treatment plants, especially in developing regions, are driving demand as governments invest in infrastructure to meet the growing need for potable water.

"Rising global demand for clean water and tighter environmental regulations are propelling the coagulants market, with a noticeable shift towards organic options, as industries prioritize sustainable solutions for effective water treatment." - says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights Key Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Water Treatment Solutions : Growing global populations and rapid urbanization, particularly in developing nations such as India and China, are heightening the need for efficient water and wastewater treatment processes. Coagulants play a critical role in addressing water quality, making them indispensable for municipalities and industries alike.

Stringent Environmental Regulations : Governments worldwide are enforcing stricter regulations to ensure water quality and prevent contamination. This regulatory push is driving the adoption of coagulants, particularly in industrial sectors that generate significant wastewater, such as mining, oil and gas, and pulp and paper. Technological Advancements : The introduction of advanced coagulant formulations, including organic and hybrid coagulants, is reshaping the market. These sustainable solutions offer enhanced performance, lower sludge production, and reduced environmental impact, aligning with global sustainability trends.

Market Insights by Region

Countries Value (2034) United States USD 1,255.4 Million Germany USD 963.5 Million Japan USD 385.4 Million China USD 788.3 Million India USD 729.9 Million



India and China Lead Growth : With rising urbanization and industrialization, India and China are set to be key growth drivers in the global coagulants market. India, with its burgeoning population and increasing need for clean water, is expected to see a CAGR of 9.6% through 2034, reaching USD 729.9 million in market value. China's coagulant market is also poised for rapid growth, with a projected CAGR of 7.5%. United States and Germany : Both nations are expected to remain dominant consumers of coagulants. The United States is forecasted to reach USD 1,255.4 million by 2034, driven by the expansion of industries like oil and gas. Germany, on the other hand, is expected to lead Europe with a market share of 23.5%, focusing on advanced coagulant technologies for industrial and municipal water treatment.

Opportunities and Challenges

The coagulants market presents substantial opportunities, especially in regions where water scarcity and pollution are growing concerns. The demand for customized coagulant formulations is also on the rise, allowing manufacturers to tailor solutions to meet specific industry and water treatment needs. However, the availability of cost-effective alternatives and stringent regulatory frameworks may pose challenges to market growth.

Expanding Market Need: Access Our Full Report for In-Depth Analysis and Trends!

Competition Outlook

The coagulant market is experiencing significant growth, driven by rising urbanization, industrial wastewater generation, and stringent environmental regulations. There are various key players in the industry such as BASF SE (Germany), SNF Group (France), Solenis (USA), Kemira (Finland), Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Company (Japan), Feralco AB (Sweden), Avista Technologies Inc. (USA), ChemTreat Inc. (USA), Buckman (USA), Ecolab (USA), and others.

For example

In 2024, USALCO, LLC a leading provider of water treatment solutions for municipal and commercial customers, announced that it had acquired the coagulant manufacturing business of Brenntag Southwest, Inc.









Who is winning?

The global Coagulants industry is dominated by many big players, BASF SE (Germany), SNF Group (France), Solenis (US), Kemira (Finland), Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Company (Japan), Feralco AB (Sweden), Avista Technologies Inc. (US), ChemTreat Inc. (US) and these business leaders constitute a significant value share. These brands have extensive good manufacturing practices and distinguish themselves from the competitors through an elaborate distribution network and regional presence and also launch new products and merger and acquisition

For instance:

In 2024, USALCO, LLC a leading provider of water treatment solutions for municipal and commercial customers, announced that it had acquired the coagulant manufacturing business of Brenntag Southwest, Inc.

Key Segments of Coagulants Market Report

By Type:

By Type, the segment has been categorized into Organic (PolyDADMACs, Polyamines, Formaldehyde Melamine and Others) and Inorganic (Polyaluminum Chloride, Ferric Chloride, Aluminum Sulfate, PolyaluminumSulfate, Ferric Sulfate, and Others)

By End-Use:

By end use, industry included Water & Wastewater Treatment, Pulp, and Paper, Oil & Gas, Agriculture, and others

By Form:

The form includes powder and Liquid

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

German Translation

Der globale Markt für Gerinnungsmittel verzeichnet ein robustes Wachstum mit einem prognostizierten Wert von 5.839,1 Mio. USD bis 2034, gegenüber 3.719,2 Mio. USD im Jahr 2024. Es wird erwartet, dass der Markt mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 5,7 % wachsen wird, angetrieben durch die steigende Nachfrage nach Wasser- und Abwasseraufbereitungslösungen in verschiedenen Branchen. Gerinnungsmittel, essentielle Chemikalien, die zur Entfernung von Schwebstoffen aus dem Wasser verwendet werden, sind von entscheidender Bedeutung bei der Bewältigung von Herausforderungen in der Wasserqualität, insbesondere in urbanisierten Regionen.

Der globale Markt für Gerinnungsmittel verzeichnet ein robustes Wachstum, wobei die zunehmende Urbanisierung, Industrialisierung und eine wachsende Bevölkerung zu einem erhöhten Wasserverbrauch und Abwasseraufkommen führen. Das Koagulations- und Flockungsverfahren wird häufig bei der Aufbereitung von Trinkwasser, Abwasser und Industrieabwässern eingesetzt. Darüber hinaus finden Gerinnungsmittel zunehmend Anwendung in Branchen wie dem Bergbau, der Zellstoff- und Papierindustrie sowie der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie, um Verunreinigungen zu entfernen und Qualitätsstandards zu gewährleisten.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse

· Der Verkauf von Gerinnungsmitteln für die Wasser- und Abwasseraufbereitung wird von 2024 bis 2034 voraussichtlich eine CAGR von 7,3 % verzeichnen.

· Es wird prognostiziert, dass der Verkauf von Pulverform von 2024 bis 2034 eine CAGR von 6,7 % verzeichnen wird.



Es wird erwartet, dass der asiatisch-pazifische Raum aufgrund der raschen Industrialisierung und Urbanisierung in Ländern wie China und Indien das Marktwachstum anführen wird.

Innovationen bei umweltfreundlichen Gerinnungsmitteln werden die Zukunft des Marktes prägen, wobei die Unternehmen in nachhaltige Lösungen investieren. Wasseraufbereitungsanlagen, insbesondere in Entwicklungsregionen, treiben die Nachfrage an, da die Regierungen in die Infrastruktur investieren, um den wachsenden Bedarf an Trinkwasser zu decken.



"Die weltweit steigende Nachfrage nach sauberem Wasser und strengere Umweltvorschriften treiben den Markt für Gerinnungsmittel voran, mit einer spürbaren Verschiebung hin zu biologischen Optionen, da die Industrie nachhaltigen Lösungen für eine effektive Wasseraufbereitung Vorrang einräumt", sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner bei Future Market Insights

Wichtige Markttreiber



Steigende Nachfrage nach Wasseraufbereitungslösungen: Die wachsende Weltbevölkerung und die rasche Urbanisierung, insbesondere in Entwicklungsländern wie Indien und China, erhöhen den Bedarf an effizienten Wasser- und Abwasseraufbereitungsprozessen. Gerinnungsmittel spielen eine entscheidende Rolle bei der Verbesserung der Wasserqualität und sind daher sowohl für Kommunen als auch für die Industrie unverzichtbar.

Strenge Umweltvorschriften: Regierungen auf der ganzen Welt setzen strengere Vorschriften durch, um die Wasserqualität zu gewährleisten und Kontaminationen zu verhindern. Dieser regulatorische Vorstoß treibt die Einführung von Gerinnungsmitteln voran, insbesondere in Industriesektoren, in denen erhebliche Abwässer anfallen, wie z. B. Bergbau, Öl und Gas sowie Zellstoff und Papier. Technologische Fortschritte: Die Einführung fortschrittlicher Gerinnungsformulierungen, einschließlich organischer und hybrider Gerinnungsmittel, gestaltet den Markt neu. Diese nachhaltigen Lösungen bieten eine verbesserte Leistung, eine geringere Schlammproduktion und eine geringere Umweltbelastung und entsprechen damit den globalen Nachhaltigkeitstrends.



· Indien und China führen das Wachstum an: Mit zunehmender Urbanisierung und Industrialisierung werden Indien und China wichtige Wachstumstreiber auf dem globalen Markt für Gerinnungsmittel sein. In Indien mit seiner wachsenden Bevölkerung und dem steigenden Bedarf an sauberem Wasser wird bis 2034 eine CAGR von 9,6 % und ein Marktwert von 729,9 Mio. USD erwartet. Auch der chinesische Gerinnungsmittelmarkt ist mit einer prognostizierten CAGR von 7,5 % auf ein schnelles Wachstum vorbereitet.

USA und Deutschland: Es wird erwartet, dass beide Länder weiterhin dominierende Konsumenten von Gerinnungsmitteln sein werden. Es wird prognostiziert, dass die Vereinigten Staaten bis 2034 1.255,4 Millionen US-Dollar erreichen werden, was auf die Expansion von Branchen wie Öl und Gas zurückzuführen ist. Auf der anderen Seite wird erwartet, dass Deutschland mit einem Marktanteil von 23,5 % in Europa führend sein wird, wobei der Schwerpunkt auf fortschrittlichen Gerinnungstechnologien für die industrielle und kommunale Wasseraufbereitung liegt.



Chancen und Herausforderungen

Der Markt für Gerinnungsmittel bietet erhebliche Chancen, insbesondere in Regionen, in denen Wasserknappheit und -verschmutzung zunehmend Anlass zur Sorge geben. Die Nachfrage nach kundenspezifischen Gerinnungsmittelformulierungen steigt ebenfalls, so dass die Hersteller Lösungen auf die spezifischen Anforderungen der Industrie und der Wasseraufbereitung zuschneiden können. Die Verfügbarkeit kostengünstiger Alternativen und strenge regulatorische Rahmenbedingungen können jedoch das Marktwachstum vor Herausforderungen stellen.

Ausblick auf den Wettbewerb

Der Markt für Gerinnungsmittel verzeichnet ein erhebliches Wachstum, das durch die zunehmende Urbanisierung, die Erzeugung industrieller Abwässer und strenge Umweltvorschriften angetrieben wird. Es gibt verschiedene Hauptakteure in der Branche wie BASF SE (Deutschland), SNF Group (Frankreich), Solenis (USA), Kemira (Finnland), Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Company (Japan), Feralco AB (Schweden), Avista Technologies Inc. (USA), ChemTreat Inc. (USA), Buckman (USA), Ecolab (USA) und andere.

Zum Beispiel

Im Jahr 2024 gab USALCO, LLC, ein führender Anbieter von Wasseraufbereitungslösungen für kommunale und gewerbliche Kunden, bekannt, dass es das Gerinnungsmittelherstellungsgeschäft von Brenntag Southwest, Inc. übernommen hat.

Führende Marken für Gerinnungsmittel



BASF SE (Deutschland)

SNF-Gruppe (Frankreich)

Solenis (USA)

Kemira (Finnland)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Company (Japan)

Feralco AB (Schweden)

Avista Technologies Inc. (USA)

ChemTreat Inc. (USA)

Buckman (USA)

Ecolab (USA)

SUEZ (Frankreich)

GE Water & Process Technologies (USA)

AkzoNobel (Niederlande)

Ashland (USA)

Italmatch Chemicals (Italien)

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Nalco Water, ein Ecolab-Unternehmen (USA)

Accepta (Großbritannien)

SNF Floerger (USA) Aries Chemical (USA)

Schlüsselsegmente des Marktberichts

Nach Typ:

Nach Typ wurde das Segment in organisch (PolyDADMACs, Polyamine, Formaldehydmelamin und andere) und anorganisch (Polyaluminiumchlorid, Eisenchlorid, Aluminiumsulfat, Polyaluminiumsulfat, Eisensulfat und andere) eingeteilt

Nach Endverwendung:

Nach Endverbrauch umfasste die Industrie die Wasser- und Abwasserbehandlung, Zellstoff und Papier, Öl und Gas, Landwirtschaft und andere

Nach Formular:

Die Form umfasst Pulver und Flüssigkeit

Nach Region:

Die Branchenanalyse wurde in den wichtigsten Ländern Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Europas, Ostasiens, Südasiens, Ozeaniens sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas durchgeführt.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:

The global Food Stabilizers Market recorded sales of USD 3,116.5 million in 2024. The market experienced a 5.5% year-on-year growth in 2024 and is anticipated to achieve revenue of USD 5,323.4 million in 2034.

The global products from food waste market are estimated to reach USD 55,120 million in 2023. The sales of food waste products are projected to expand at a CAGR of 5% to reach USD 85,905.0 million by 2033.

The food grade lubricant market size is expected to achieve an average CAGR of 2.6% through 2033. By 2033, the market is projected to reach a value of USD 471 million, a steady increase from its 2023 valuation of USD 363 million.

The Global Natural Food Preservatives sales are estimated at value of USD 612.3 million by 2024 and is likely to reach a value of USD 1,163.3 million by 2034, with the global value reflecting a CAGR of 6.6% over the assessment period 2024 to 2034

The global freeze-dried food market share is estimated at USD 30.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 55.9 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2034.

The global mezcal market is estimated to be worth USD 635 million by 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 2,357.7 million by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 14.0% over the assessment period 2024 to 2034.

The Global Modified Flour sales are valued at USD 102.1 billion by 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 152.8 Billion by 2034, with the global market reflecting a CAGR of 4.3% over the assessment period 2024 to 2034

The global Organic Trace Minerals market is estimated to be worth USD 938.7 million in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 1,768.2 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% over the assessment period of 2024 to 2034

The Global sales of Macadamia market was USD 1,886.5 million in 2019. Historical CAGR growth was recorded at 5.9% from 2019 to 2034 with revenues expected to reach USD 2,556.9 million in 2024.

The global sales of sweetener are expected to be valued at USD 10.8 billion by 2024. It is projected to expand at a value CAGR of 3.8% through 2034. By 2034, the sales forecasted to reach USD 16.9 billion.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact FMI:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube