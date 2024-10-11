(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COPD: Seven-Market Drug Forecast and Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan) and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the COPD market through 2033.

Drug sales in the COPD drug market are expected to grow at a steady rate between 2023 and 2033, with an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% over the forecast period. In 2023, The analyst estimated the total COPD market to be valued at $11.5 billion across the 7MM, with the US accounting for 79.4% of the market. The 5EU accounted for 17.5% of the global COPD market with an estimated value of $2.0 billion, and Japan's COPD market was estimated to be $361 million in 2023, accounting for 3.1% of the market.

Over the forecast period, the COPD market is anticipated to grow to a value of $30.8 billion in 2033, with the US anticipated to account for 78.9% of the global market and a market value of $24.3 billion. The US is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.3%, while the UK is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during this period with a CAGR of 15.3%, to reach a market value of $854 million by 2033.

Major drivers of growth in the COPD market during the forecast period include the following:



The entry of anti-eosinophilic biologics, including Sanofi and Regeneron's Dupixent, over the forecast period will boost overall COPD sales despite the low patient share that these therapies will acquire. These therapies are only suitable for COPD patients with high levels of eosinophilia, but hold a high price per unit.

Publication and changes made to the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Diseases (GOLD) guidelines for therapies prescribed to GOLD E patients means an increase in inhaled corticosteroid (ICS)/long-acting beta2-agonist (LABA)/long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) triple therapy use, as advised by the GOLD committee over the forecast period. The number of people with COPD and percentage of the drug-treated population will rise across the 7MM over the forecast period due to better awareness of COPD.

Major barriers to growth in the COPD market during the forecast period will include the following:



The publication of GOLD guidelines and changes in the therapies given to GOLD E patients means there will be a decline in ICS/LABA being prescribed to patients over the forecast period.

The introduction of an inhaler price cap by several pharmaceutical companies over the forecast period on various bronchodilators will mean overall sales may decrease over the forecast period, as therapies are cheaper. There may be low patient compliance to inhaler therapies due to the frequency of administration and dosing.

Key Highlights



Report deliverables include a PDF report and Excel-based forecast model

Forecasts includes the 7MM Forecasts covers from 2023-2033

Reasons to Buy



Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the 7MM COPD therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the 7MM COPD therapeutics market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease: Executive Summary

1.1 The COPD market will show steady growth during the forecast period, reaching sales of $30.8 billion in 2033

1.2 GSK, AstraZeneca, and Sanofi/Regeneron competing for first place in 2033

1.3 COPD remains a market with high unmet need

1.4 Lack of established biomarkers for COPD

1.5 Late-stage COPD pipeline therapies to target a niche population

1.6 What do physicians think?

2 Introduction

2.1 Catalyst

2.2 Related reports

2.3 Upcoming related reports

3 Disease Overview

3.1 Etiology and pathophysiology

3.1.1 Etiology

3.1.2 Pathophysiology

3.2 2016 GOLD classification or staging systems

3.3 New 2023 GOLD classification system

3.3.1 US key opinion leader insights

3.3.2 EU key opinion leader insights

3.3.3 Japan key opinion leader insights

3.4 Symptoms

3.5 Asthma-COPD overlap

3.5.1 Definition of asthma-COPD overlap

3.5.2 Etiology and pathophysiology

3.5.3 Key opinion leader insights on asthma-COPD overlap

4 Epidemiology

4.1 Disease background

4.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

4.3 Global and historical trends

4.4 Forecast methodology

4.4.1 Sources

4.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods

4.4.3 Forecast assumptions and methods: total prevalent cases of COPD - 7MM

4.4.4 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD

4.4.5 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD by severity - GOLD 2016 criteria using mMRC score

4.4.6 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD by severity - GOLD 2016 criteria using CAT score

4.4.7 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD by severity - GOLD 2023 criteria using mMRC/CAT scores

4.5 Epidemiological forecast for COPD

4.5.1 Total prevalent cases of COPD

4.5.2 Diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD

4.5.3 Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD

4.5.4 Sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD

4.5.5 Diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD by GOLD 2016 criteria using mMRC score

4.5.6 Diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD by GOLD 2016 criteria using CAT score

4.5.7 Diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD by GOLD 2023 criteria using mMRC score

4.5.8 Diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD by GOLD 2023 criteria using CAT score

4.6 Discussion

4.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

4.6.2 COVID-19 impact

4.6.3 Limitations of the analysis

4.6.4 Strengths of the analysis

5 Disease Management

5.1 Diagnosis and treatment overview

5.2 US

5.3 EU

5.4 Japan

6 Current Treatment Options

6.1 Overview

7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Disease-modifying treatments to reverse the progression of COPD

7.3 Lack of access and training of spirometry

7.4 Biomarkers for COPD

7.5 Improved clinical trial design

7.6 Earlier diagnosis and recognition

8 R&D Strategies

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Focus on type 2 inflammation with biologics

8.1.2 Focus on treatment of exacerbators

8.2 Clinical trials design

8.2.1 Defining the primary endpoints

8.2.2 Innovative trial design

8.2.3 Phenotyping in COPD trials

9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising drugs in clinical development

10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive assessment

11 Current and Future Players

11.1 Overview

11.2 Deal-making trends

12 Market Outlook

12.1 Global markets

12.1.1 Forecast

12.1.2 Drivers and barriers - global issues

12.2 US

12.2.1 Forecast

12.2.2 Key events

12.2.3 Drivers and barriers

12.3 5EU

12.3.1 Forecast

12.3.2 Key events

12.3.3 Drivers and barriers

12.4 Japan

12.4.1 Forecast

12.4.2 Key events

12.4.3 Drivers and barriers

13 Appendix

Companies Featured



Sanofi

Regeneron

GSK

AstraZeneca

Verona Pharma

Chiesi Pharma

Roche/Genentech

Boehringer Ingelheim

Theravance Biopharma Novartis

