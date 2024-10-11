$2.7+ Billion Intracranial Aneurysm Market Forecast, 2024-2031 Driven By Rising Aneurysm Risk In Aging Women 55+

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Intracranial Aneurysm size, share, demand, competitors analysis

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Intracranial Aneurysm Market is rapidly evolving, driven by technological advancements and a growing prevalence of cerebrovascular diseases. Below is a concise breakdown of the market's growth trajectory, challenges, and future opportunities.The global intracranial aneurysm market is poised for strong growth, driven by increased awareness, technological advancements, and the rising prevalence of cerebrovascular diseases. However, challenges related to cost and surgical complications must be addressed to fully unlock the market's potential.Get a Sample Copy of this Report:Market Overview.Market Size (2021): $1.3 billion.Projected Market Size (2031): $2.7 billion.CAGR (2022-2031): 7.6%.Condition Overview: Intracranial aneurysm is a localized dilation of an artery in the brain, which, if ruptured, can result in serious health consequences like subarachnoid hemorrhage, stroke, coma, or death.Key Market Drivers.Rising Incidence of Brain Aneurysms: The increasing number of cerebrovascular disease cases globally fuels the demand for effective treatment options..Geriatric Population: As the aging population grows, the risk of aneurysms rises, especially in women over 55, leading to a higher demand for treatment..Technological Advancements: Adoption of minimally invasive procedures like endovascular coiling, flow diverters, and surgical clipping is accelerating..Minimally Invasive Surgeries: Reduced risks and shorter recovery times make these procedures highly preferred.Market Segmentation1.By Type:.Endovascular Coiling: Largest market share in 2021, driven by the rising number of cerebrovascular disease patients and demand for minimally invasive treatments..Flow Diverters: Expected to witness significant growth due to technological innovations and their increasing use in aneurysm treatment.2.By End User:.Hospitals: Held the largest market share in 2021 due to the adoption of advanced surgical tools and the increasing number of intracranial surgeries..Clinics: Projected to grow significantly, driven by the rise in minimally invasive surgeries and growing awareness of cerebrovascular health.3.By Region:.North America: Dominated the market in 2021 due to the presence of key industry players and high healthcare expenditure..Asia-Pacific: Expected to have the fastest growth, fueled by a high prevalence of hypertension, growing geriatric populations, and demand for less invasive therapies.Challenges.High Treatment Costs: The expensive nature of intracranial aneurysm management, particularly in developed countries, hinders market growth..Surgical Complications: Risks associated with craniotomy surgeries pose barriers to widespread treatment adoption.Opportunities.Emerging Markets: Countries like India, China, and Brazil are creating new opportunities through medical tourism and lower-cost surgeries..Innovative Products: Continuous investment in R&D by key players is expected to bring advanced devices and treatment options to the market.Leading Market Players.Key Companies: B. Braun, Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corporation, Microport Scientific Corporation, Terumo Global (Microvention), among others..Focus: These companies are concentrating on developing innovative intracranial aneurysm devices and expanding their global presence.Enquire Before Buying:

