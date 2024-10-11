

Blood Collection Devices Regional Market Analysis

North America is the leading market for blood collection devices, with an estimated 40.7% share in 2024, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, substantial R&D, and major clinical diagnostics companies. Europe holds the second-largest share, supported by increased blood donation activities and significant market players. Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth, with a CAGR of around 8% from 2024 to 2030, due to rising disposable incomes, a higher prevalence of infections, and growing demand for advanced blood collection technologies.

Blood Collection Devices Market Analysis by Product Type

The blood collection tubes segment is the largest, with an estimated share of 33.8% in 2024, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for routine diagnostics. Innovations in tube technology and regulatory guidelines also support their dominant position. Needles & syringes are the second-largest segment due to their essential role in blood collection and injections, with their versatility and advancements in safety and comfort contributing significantly to their market share.

Conversely, the lancets segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market, with a CAGR of 7.9% during the 2024-2030 period. This rapid growth is fueled by the rising incidence of chronic diseases like diabetes, which drives demand for frequent capillary blood sampling. Additionally, the increased use of disposable blood lancets for painless and convenient testing further accelerates market expansion.

Blood Collection Devices Market Analysis by Collection Method

The blood collection market is segmented into manual and automated methods. The manual segment leads the market with an estimated share of around 67% in 2024 due to its cost-effectiveness and patient comfort. This method is widely used in hospitals and clinical laboratories, supported by advancements in needle technology and digital tools that improve the collection process. Conversely, the automated segment is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2024-2030, driven by increasing demand for safer and more efficient collection procedures.

Blood Collection Devices Market Analysis by Application

The Diagnostics segment leads the market with an estimated share of 65.6% in 2024, driven by rising demand for blood tests to diagnose chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular conditions. This dominance is supported by advancements in diagnostic technology and increasing public awareness of preventive health. Nevertheless, the treatment segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2024-2030, fueled by rising demand for blood monitoring in therapeutic procedures and innovations in personalized medicine.

Blood Collection Devices Market Analysis by End-User

The hospital segment is the largest market, with an estimated share of 34.2% in 2024, driven by the high volume of diagnostic tests and increased blood transfusion needs related to surgeries and chronic conditions. The diagnostic centers segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the analysis period 2024-2030, fueled by advancements in blood sampling and rising test numbers. Additionally, the blood bank segment is anticipated to grow more rapidly due to its crucial role in ensuring a steady blood supply for emergencies and planned procedures.

Blood Collection Devices Market Report Scope

This global report on Blood Collection Devices analyzes the market based on product type, collection method, application, end-user. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

Key Metrics



Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 10+

Key Attributes:

