MARTELA CORPORATION: DISCLOSURE UNDER CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE SECURITIES MARKET ACT
Date
10/11/2024 6:30:50 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Martela Corporation, stock exchange Release, 11.10.2024, at 13:15
Martela Corporation has received an announcement from Isku Inspira Oy, on October 11, 2024, in accordance with the Finnish Securities market Act Chapter 9, Section 5. According to the announcement, the total number of Martela Corporation shares owned by Isku Inspira Oy has increased above 10 % of the share capital in Martela plc, as a result of share transactions concluded on October 10, 2024.
Total positions of Isku Inspira Oy subject to the notification
|
| % of shares and voting rights
| 0% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
| Total of both in %
| Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
| Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
| 10,05% shares
2,89% votes
| -
| 10,05% shares
2,89% votes
| 4 639 212 shares
16 130 412 votes
| Positions of previous notification
(if applicable)
| 9,76% shares
2,81% votes
| -
| 9,76% shares
2,81% votes
|
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Shares and voting rights
| Class / type of shares
| Number of shares and voting rights
| % of shares and voting rights
|
| Direct (SMA 9:5)
| Indirect (SMA 9:6 ja 9:7)
| Direct (AML 9:5)
| Indirect (SMA 9:6 ja 9:7)
| MARTELA A
FI0009900385
| 466393 shares
466393 votes
| -
| 10,05% shares
2,89% votes
| -
| Subtotal A
| 466393 shares
466393 votes
| 10,05% shares
2,89% votes
Martela Corporation
Henri Berg
CFO
Further information
CFO Henri Berg, tel. +358 40 836 5464
Distribution
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main news media
Martela is a Nordic leader specialising in user-centric working and learning environments. We create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.
MENAFN11102024004107003653ID1108769805
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.