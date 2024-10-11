MARTELA CORPORATION: DISCLOSURE UNDER CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE SECURITIES MARKET ACT

Martela Corporation has received an announcement from Isku Inspira Oy, on October 11, 2024, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Act Chapter 9, Section 5. According to the announcement, the total number of Martela Corporation shares owned by Isku Inspira Oy has increased above 10 % of the share capital in Martela plc, as a result of share transactions concluded on October 10, 2024.

Total positions of Isku Inspira Oy subject to the notification