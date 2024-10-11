Haryana CM Swearing In Ceremony: Nayab Singh Saini Likely To Take Oath On October 15

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Days after registering a resounding victory in the Haryana assembly , BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini is likely to take oath as Haryana chief in Panchkula on October 15, reported Indian Express.

The preparations for the oath-taking ceremony are underway in Panchkula, a senior official told PTI on Friday. The date of oath taking ceremony has not been officially announced, but the news agency has reported that the BJP in Haryana is likely to take oath in Panchkula on October 15.



"We are preparing the venue for the event," Panchkula's Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Yash Garg told PTI over phone.

All the necessary arrangements for the Haryana CM oath-taking ceremony are overseen by a district-level committee. Nayab Singh Saini took over as Haryana chief minister in March this year after former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar resigned from the post ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Nayab Singh Saini belongs to the Other Backward Classes. Before the state assembly polls, the saffron party had hinted upon picking Saini as Haryana CM if the it returns to power.

The party would consider multiple factors including caste and region equations before deciding the cabinet ahead of oath taking ceremony, PTI had reported earlier.



Nayab Singh Saini had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders in Delhi on Wednesday. On Thursday, Saini also met Union minister and the BJP's election in-charge for Haryana, Dharmendra Pradhan, in the national capital.

According to PTI, Prime Minister Narendra Modiand other top party leaders are likely to attend the event. However, according to IE, there is no confirmation about PM Modi's availability on that date.

The BJP defied the anti-incumbency sentiment in the state and emerged victorious in the Haryana Assembly elections after winning 48 seats, 11 more than Congress. The BJP also managed to beat the exit poll trends, which indicated a comfortable victory for the Congress. Apart from Congress's unexpected performance, the JJP and AAP were also decimated; however, the INLD managed to win only two seats in the elections.