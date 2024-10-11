'There'll Be No India Left': Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Vows Khalistani Leader Asks China To 'Take Back' Arunachal Pradesh

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the general counsel of the banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has once again issued threats against India's sovereignty. Pannun, who has been designated a by India, released a declaring plans to spark independence movements in states beyond Punjab.

In the video, Pannun unveiled a mission titled“SFJ 2024 ONE India To 2047 NONE India” in response to comments made by Canada's deputy for foreign affairs, David Morrison.

| India dismisses Khalistani leader Pannun's lawsuit as 'unsubstantiated'

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the general counsel of the banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has once again issued threats against India's sovereignty. Pannun, who has been designated a terrorist by India, released a video declaring plans to spark independence movements in states beyond Punjab.

In the video, Pannun unveiled a mission titled“SFJ 2024 ONE India To 2047 NONE India” in response to comments made by Canada's deputy minister for foreign affairs, David Morrison.

| US Court summons NSA Ajit Doval, former R&AW chief after Pannun sues India

Morrison earlier stated that Canada's policy was clear in supporting India's territorial integrity, emphasising the concept of "One India". These remarks were made during a public hearing in Ottawa as part of the Canadian foreign interference commission earlier in October.

In his latest video, Pannun extended his threats to other regions of India. The lawyer residing in New York City mentioned Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland as the next targets, vowing to instigate independence movements similar to the one in Punjab. His aim, as he said, is to "Balkanise the Union of India".

“SFJ will continue to use the protection and support of Canadian and American laws to continue to campaign for independence movements to Balkanise and disintegrate the Union of India,” The Times of India quoted Pannun as saying in the video.