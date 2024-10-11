HKSTP And 12 Strategic Partners Forge Alliance To Build Premier International Digital Health Ecosystem

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="HKSTP and 12 Strategic Partners Forge Alliance to Build Premier International Digital Ecosystem" data-link=" and 12 Strategic Partners Forge Alliance to Build Premier International Digital Health Ecosystem" class="whatsapp">Shar ?????????????

HKSTP today organised a signing ceremony with 12 strategic partners from the digital health and data development sectors.

As the largest medical institution in China, it aims to introduce more digital solutions to enhance the exchange between the healthcare industries of both regions. This initiative will advance the integration of technology and digital platforms, delivering superior services and choices to the populations of both areas. Included in this initiative is the facilitation of medical treatment in the North for Hong Kong residents and the provision of digital services for the ageing population.

Specialising in aquatic rehabilitation and sports technology, JC Water Rehabilitation plans to establish a base in the Science Park to expand its operations from Hong Kong to international markets. The company is committed to advancing talent training in aquatic rehabilitation and promoting the development of aquatic rehabilitation and sports technology.

Infinity Wellness plans to set up a research and development centre within the Hong Kong Science Park. The company aims to introduce its advanced elderly care technologies and services to Hong Kong, using the city as a global springboard to expand its business into Europe, America, and New Zealand.

DIFA (China) plans to expand its global operations related to professional deaf football. This includes initiatives in medical wellness, the integration of traditional Chinese medicine with sports medicine academics, and providing commercial insurance for athletes during international competitions. Utilising Hong Kong as a strategic global digital hub, the association aims to enhance the development of sports activities for the hearing impaired worldwide.

In providing international compliance tools and solutions for innovation and technology enterprises within the Science Park ecosystem, it aims to collaboratively build an international data space and develop talent.

It aims to foster digital economy cooperation between Beijing and Hong Kong, this initiative includes collaborations on high-quality corpora, training, and computational resources, and supports the expansion of mainland Chinese artificial intelligence enterprises in Hong Kong. The long-term strategy involves establishing an International Big Data Exchange Centre in Hong Kong.

HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 10 October 2024 - Hong Kong Science and Parks Corporation (HKSTP) today organised a signing ceremony with 12 strategic partners from the digital health and development sectors. This collaboration aims to collectively drive the growth of the international digital health ecosystem. This partnership will unlock the digital potential for R&D purpose, advance the city's R&D capabilities in life & health innovation, and further propel Hong Kong to become a premier global hub for innovation and technology (I&T).The 12 strategic partners are set to join the HKSTP's I&T community by establishing R&D bases at the Hong Kong Science Park or by forming collaborations with HKSTP. Partners include the largest life and health conglomerate in China, high potential to be 'unicorns' from the water rehabilitation medical technology and tech for senior care sectors, and other pivotal international digital management and data application organisations. They will augment the community of 128 digital health companies currently in Science Park and pave the way for the next successes in digital health innovation.Mr Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP, said, 'The heavyweight partners mark a significant milestone in our journey to create a robust digital health ecosystem. By bringing together leading enterprises and institutions, we are positioned to accelerate life and health innovations and attract further global talent and investments into our region. This strategic initiative will elevate the standard of global innovation in digital health, and accelerate the translation of scientific research into market-ready solutions.'The first digital health ecosystem in Hong Kong comprises several prominent strategic partners, with key institutions including:HKSTP is laying the essential foundations to drive the city towards realising its vision of a digital economy. The Hong Kong's first commercial High-Performance Computing (HPC) Service by HKSTP was launched last month, will enhance our Digital Service Hub offerings. This one-stop service centre is equipped with computational power, acceleration tools, and data resources, significantly enhancing the efficiency of R&D across the industry.HKSTP will continues to leverage its extensive network of business and investment connections, world-class infrastructure, and a deep pool of talent, to enhance Hong Kong's competitiveness in digital health research and development on the global stage, attract more potential companies to establish operations in Hong Kong, and accelerate the journey of R&D to commercialization, solidifying the city's leading role in life and health innovation.Appendix: List of strategic partnersBeijing International Data ExchangeChina Future Internet Engineering Center (CFIEC) and the CFIEC Greater Bay Area Innovation CenterCU Datahub LimitedDeaf International Football Association (China)Data Literacy AssociationData Management AssociationGeneral Technology Healthcare and Medical Big Data Technology (Beijing) Group Co., LtdInfinity WellnessInstitute of Big Data GovernanceInternational Data Space AssociationJC Water RehabilitationSyncreation Technology Limited Hashtag: #HKSTP

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 to create a thriving I&T ecosystem grooming 13 unicorns, more than 15,000 research professionals and over 2,000 technology companies from 27 countries and regions focused on developing healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies, etc.

Our growing innovation ecosystem offers comprehensive support to attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation for technology ventures, with the I&T journey built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Pak Shek Kok, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long realising a vision of new industrialisation for Hong Kong, where sectors including advanced manufacturing, micro-electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined.

Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch in Futian, Shenzhen plays positive roles in connecting the world and the mainland with our proximity, strengthening cross-border exchange to bring advantages in attracting global talent and allowing possibilities for the development of technology companies in seven key areas: Medtech, big data and AI, robotics, new materials, microelectronics, fintech and sustainability, with both dry and wet laboratories, co-working space, conference and exhibition facilities, and more.

Through our R&D infrastructure, startup support and enterprise services, commercialisation and investment expertise, partnership networks and talent traction, HKSTP continues contribute in establishing I&T as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong.

More information about HKSTP is available at



.



Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation