Arabian Center Unites To Empower: Standing Together To Spread Awareness And Show Support For Breast Cancer

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, October 2024 – Arabian Center Mall, a local favorite neighborhood mall in Dubai, launches a powerful movement of unity and empowerment this October in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Under the banner 'Together, let's empower,' the mall is rolling out a series of impactful initiatives designed to raise awareness, foster community support, and provide strength to those affected by breast cancer.

Throughout the month, Arabian Center will serve as a hub for education, advocacy, and solidarity, offering visitors numerous opportunities to engage with and contribute to this vital cause.

As part of the campaign, Arabian Center Mall will distribute Free Breast Cancer Awareness Pins to visitors throughout the month, until 31st October. The pins serve as a symbol of solidarity, inviting customers to join Arabian Center in showing support for breast cancer patients and survivors, and in spreading awareness.

On 13th October 2024, from 4 PM to 10 PM, Arabian Center will welcome the Pink Caravan Mobile Clinic to its Night Court Parking area. The Pink Caravan, renowned for its breast cancer awareness efforts across the UAE, will provide free clinical breast examinations and mammogram screenings for visitors. This initiative underscores the importance of early detection, which can significantly improve treatment outcomes and save lives.

In collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Arabian Center will host a comprehensive Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign on 26th and 27th October 2024 from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm. During these two days, DHA experts will conduct free checkups for blood pressure, blood sugar and total cholesterol followed with health awareness for visitors. They can participate in breast cancer awareness and discussions with specialists, educational demonstrations, healthy nutrition and cancer prevention, Oral Hygiene, and learn about the importance of Breastfeeding and its relation to cancer prevention.

Wesam Aldora, General Manager of Arabian Center, emphasized the mall's dedication to supporting such causes: 'Early detection saves lives, and at Arabian Center, we're deeply committed to supporting initiatives that truly impact our community. Our partnerships with Pink Caravan and Dubai Health Authority reflect this dedication. Through these efforts, we play a small but significant role in improving lives. Every initiative brings us closer to a world where the women we love thrive without the fear of breast cancer.

Arabian Center encourages all visitors to participate in these initiatives, demonstrating the importance of community-wide efforts to combat breast cancer through awareness, early detection, and support.