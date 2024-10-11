Zelensky Arrives At Vatican

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the Vatican on Friday morning where he is scheduled to meet with Pope Francis.

That is according to ANSA , Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky is visiting the Vatican for the third time after holding talks with the pontiff on February 8, 2020 and May 13, 2023. Francis and the Ukrainian president also saw each other at a bilateral meeting on June 14 during a G7 summit at Borgo Egnazia, in Puglia.

Earlier, the Holy See's press service reported that the pontiff's meeting with Zelensky would take place at an audience in the Apostolic Palace on Friday morning.

On October 10, Zelensky met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.