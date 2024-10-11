Sybiha, Barrot Discuss Further Steps, French Minister's Visit To Ukraine
Date
10/11/2024 6:11:15 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot coordinated further steps and the organization of the French minister's visit to Ukraine.
Sybiha announced this following his meeting with Barrot in Paris, Ukrinform reports.
"As part of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to France, I had a productive exchange of views with my French colleague Jean-Noel Barrot. We coordinated steps in advance of important international events and agreed to organize Minister Barrot's visit to Ukraine," Sybiha said.
Read also:
Zelensky presents Victory Plan to UK Prime Minister
Ukrinform reported earlier that Zelensky presented Ukraine's victory plan at a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, October 10.
MENAFN11102024000193011044ID1108769699
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.