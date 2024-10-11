Sybiha, Barrot Discuss Further Steps, French Minister's Visit To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha and his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot coordinated further steps and the organization of the French minister's visit to Ukraine.

Sybiha announced this following his meeting with Barrot in Paris, Ukrinform reports.

"As part of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to France, I had a productive exchange of views with my French colleague Jean-Noel Barrot. We coordinated steps in advance of important international events and agreed to organize Minister Barrot's visit to Ukraine," Sybiha said.

Ukrinform reported earlier that Zelensky presented Ukraine's victory plan at a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, October 10.