Virtual Internet Announces Virtual Meet For The Apple Platform

Extends the Virtual Internet Global Service and Brand to Apple

Virtual Meet Unleashes World's Best Real-Time Communication in iOS

SINGAPORE and SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Internet has announced the Virtual Meet "VMeet" Application, for the Apple Platform. Virtual Meet is a one-of-a-kind Remote Telephony Platform.



Superior Platform

Virtual Meet by Virtual Internet

Virtual Meet is superior to Zoom and other platforms for Telecommuting, Remote Work, Remote Education, Telemedicine, Telehealth, Webinars, and Virtual Conferences.

Virtual Meet has over 1 million installations and the underlying code currently supports 20 million + active users.

Virtual Meet has video technology superior in quality to Zoom,

Webex, Skype, WhatsApp.

Virtual Meet was specifically engineered to work both as a stand-alone app and with Virtual 5G and Virtual Home Office. This means VMeet is the only Video Telephony platform that has access to the Worlds only Global 5G Network.

Rich Functionality

Virtual Meet offers a rich functionality beyond basic video calls.

Not only does VMeet implement video technology that is superior in Quality to Zoom, Webex, Skype and WhatsApp, Virtual Meet has an unmatched list of features: