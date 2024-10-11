Devnagri AI Announces Its Participation At GITEX Expand North Star 2024 Event In Dubai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Devnagri is India's First AI-powered language translation platform. Recently, the Company announced its participation at the prestigious Expand North Star 2024 as part of GITEX Global 2024, scheduled between October 13-16 in Dubai.



GITEX 2024 is one of the largest and widely recognized tech events globally. It is an exceptional where established tech businesses, startups and innovators would exhibit their latest products and services. The objective of this event is to encourage breakthroughs in the tech arena and advancements in digital innovation.



This year, Devnagri AI plans to showcase its AI-powered advanced language translation platform at the event. The company has a powerful message for global brands looking to expand regionally – 'Speak Their Language, Win Their Loyalty with AI-Powered Content Localization'. Devnagri wants to double down on the importance of personalization by highlighting how AI-powered solutions can help businesses localize content for both Indian and international markets with ease.



Devnagri AI is transforming multilingual communication globally through its AI-powered language translation solutions and recently added a new product AI-powered multilingual conversational bot. It plays a vital role in bridging the communication gap and making content more accessible. The team of passionate language enthusiasts at Devnagri AI constantly strives to enrich their translation solutions with cutting-edge technologies.



Currently, Devnagri AI offers translation solutions in around 22 Indian and 20 International Languages. They are revolutionizing how businesses communicate and connect with their audiences. With the power of AI-powered solutions, the company is poised to forge ahead, set new benchmarks and contribute significantly to the global business growth.



While confirming their participation in the event, Mr. Nakul Kundra, Devnagri AI Co-founder explains,“GITEX is an exceptional opportunity to demonstrate our AI platform's ability to break down language barriers and help businesses reach newer markets with ease. We are excited to showcase our Multilingual Conversational Bot, a cutting-edge solution that leverages advanced natural language processing to facilitate seamless, context-aware interactions in multiple languages. This innovative tool empowers businesses to engage diverse audiences effectively and enhances customer support across global markets. Moreover, GITEX is a great platform to connect with international tech leaders and showcase translation solutions globally. We look forward to sharing our innovation, tech-led language translation solutions, and latest upgrades with the global audience.”



Nakul further added“It's about power of language. Our platform does more than connect, it breaks down barriers. It connects people, companies by facilitating multilingual communication. At Devnagri AI, we Push forward confront boundaries and expand horizons”.



Devnagri AI platform offers real-time translations with precision. The platform uses artificial intelligence to provide bespoke translation solutions. Apart from being linguistically accurate, their translation solutions are contextually relevant and culturally suitable. The company is serving various industries including government, banking and finance, infotainment, corporates, education, e-commerce and others. Devnagri AI helps businesses to engage with their audience and make the most of their content.



Devnagri AI's participation at GITEX Expand North Star 2024 in Dubai marks a significant milestone in its journey to becoming a global leader in language technology. The AI-powered platform of the company is recognized for its accuracy, scalability and ease of use. It is an indispensable tool for businesses looking to expand their reach and communicate effectively with their audience. It is emerging as a powerful and impactful tool in a world that is becoming steadily more interconnected.





