The global market for litigation funding investment is set to rise at a CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period., 2025-2037. This growth of the market is poised to be encouraged by growing disputes and surging litigation funding by the number of litigate funders.

Moreover, the market is also surging on account of improvement in transparency & regulation, along with rising cyber-attacks & data privacy concerns. The market is predicted to capture a revenue of about USD 60 billion by the end of 2037, up from a revenue of close to 16 billion in the year 2024.

The global litigation funding investment market is segmented into numerous segments including type, organization size, and end-user. By end-user, the market is further segmented into BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, consumer electronics, and others. The BFSI segment is set to gather the largest market revenue of over USD 20 billion by the end of 2037. This growth is set to be encouraged by rising bankruptcies.

On the basis of region, the global litigation finding investment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is estimated to gather the highest market revenue of about USD 20 billion by the end of 2037, up from a revenue of close to USD 7 billion which is estimated to be gathered in the year 2024. The growth of the market in this region is set to be encouraged by the rising number of lawyers.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global litigation funding investment market that are included in the report are Burford Capital LLC, Omni Bridgeway, Therium Group Holdings Limited, GLS Capital, Validity Finance, LLC Parabellum Capital LLC, and others.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objective

1.2 Scope of the Report

1.3 Study Assumptions and Abbreviations

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Client-specific Requirements and Tailored Solutions

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Executive Summary

3.2 Strategic Imperative

3.3 Outcome: Actionable Insights

4 Global Economic Outlook

4.1 World Economic and Risk Outlook for 2024

4.2 World Debt 2023

4.3 World Trade: Imports and Exports

5 Regional Outlook

5.1 Developed Economies

5.2 Economies in Transition

5.3 Developing Economies

6 Global Industry Overview

6.1 Global Overview

6.2 Industry Supply Chain Analysis

6.3 DROT

6.3.1 Drivers

6.3.2 Restraints

6.3.3 Opportunities

6.3.4 Trends

6.4 Government Regulation: How they would Aid the Business?

6.5 Use Case Analysis

6.6 Industry Risk Assessment

6.7 GROWTH OUTLOOK

6.8 Industry Supply Chain Analysis

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Competitive Landscape

7.2 Company Profiles

7.2.1 Burford Capital LLC

7.2.2 Omni Bridgeway

7.2.3 Therium Group Holdings Limited

7.2.4 GLS Capital

7.2.5 Validity Finance, LLC

7.2.6 Parabellum Capital LLC

7.2.7 Others

8 Outlook and Projections

8.1 Market Outlook and Projections

8.2 Global Segmentation (USD Million), 2024-2037

8.2.1 Type

8.2.2 Organization Size

8.2.3 End-User

8.2.4 Region

8.3 Cross Analysis

9 North America Market

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 Market Value (USD Million), Current and Future Projections, 2024-2037

9.1.2 Increment USD Opportunity Assessment, 2024-2037

9.1.3 Year-on-Year Growth Forecast (%)

9.2 Segmentation (USD Million), 2024-2037

9.2.1 Type

9.2.2 Organization Size

9.2.3 End-User

9.2.4 Country Level Analysis

9.2.4.1 US

9.2.4.2 Canada

10 US Market

10.1 Overview

10.1.1 Market Value (USD Million), Current and Future Projections, 2024-2037

10.1.2 Increment USD Opportunity Assessment, 2024-2037

10.1.3 Year-on-Year Growth Forecast (%)

10.2 Segmentation (USD Million), 2024-2037

10.2.1 Type

10.2.2 Organization Size

10.2.3 End-User

