(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainability in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sustainable practices are strong in India, with over half of consumers recycling and reducing food and plastic waste. Furthermore, 70% of consumers feel they can make a difference to the world through sustainable actions. A significant number of consumers are meat avoiders, creating opportunities for diet claims, with 84% willing to pay more for sustainable food and beverages. Furthermore, plant-based and vegan claims drive higher prices across various industries, supporting value sales.

This report allows you to hear the voice of the industry by exploring specific industry related trends, business campaigns, and attitudes and expectations for sustainability from industry leaders. The report monitors the levels of sustainability adoption across product categories. The report also allows you to discover where companies and brands lead in terms of a sustainable product portfolio and which ones are falling behind. Use it to learn more about consumers' evolving attitudes, expectations and adoption of sustainability across the Indian market.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data

Why buy this report?



Get a detailed picture of the Sustainability market

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered

SCOPE

CHART 1 Sustainability Country Report Scope 2024

KEY FINDINGS

CHART 2 Sustainability Country Report Main Findings 2024

INTRODUCTION

CHART 3 Sustainability Market in India: Key Metrics by Industry 2023

CONSUMER BEHAVIOUR



Environmental awareness

CHART 4 Consumers' Sustainability Awareness and Actions in India 2020-2024

Green actions

CHART 5 Consumers' Environmental Action in India 2024

Trust in green labels

CHART 6 Consumer Trust in Product Claims in India 2024

Shopping preferences

CHART 7 Consumer Circular Shopping Preferences in India 2024

Sustainable consumer types

CHART 8 Sustainable Consumer's Types in India 2024 CHART 9 Zero Wasters: Largest Consumer Type in India 2024

MARKET SIZE AND PRODUCT PREVALENCE



CHART 10 Sustainability Market Size By Industry in India 2020-2023 CHART 11 Sustainability Product Prevalence by Industry in India 2020-2023

SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTS



CHART 12 Beauty and Personal Care: Price Positioning vs Spend Per Capita and Product Prevalence of SKUs with the top 10 Sustainability Attributes in India, 2020-2023

CHART 13 Snacks: Price Positioning vs Spend Per Capita and Product Prevalence of SKUs with the top 10 Sustainability Attributes in India, 2020-2023

CHART 14 Cooking Ingredients and Meals: Price Positioning vs Spend Per Capita and Product Prevalence of SKUs with the top 10 Sustainability Attributes in India, 2020-2023

CHART 15 Dairy Products and Alternatives: Price Positioning vs Spend Per Capita and Product Prevalence of SKUs with the top 10 Sustainability Attributes in India, 2020-2023

CHART 16 Staple Foods: Price Positioning vs Spend Per Capita and Product Prevalence of SKUs with the top 10 Sustainability Attributes in India, 2020-2023

CHART 17 Soft Drinks: Price Positioning vs Spend Per Capita and Product Prevalence of SKUs with the top 10 Sustainability Attributes in India, 2020-2023

CHART 18 Hot Drinks: Price Positioning vs Spend Per Capita and Product Prevalence of SKUs with the top 10 Sustainability Attributes in India, 2020-2023

CHART 19 Consumer Health: Price Positioning vs Spend Per Capita and Product Prevalence of SKUs with the top 10 Sustainability Attributes in India, 2020-2023

CHART 20 Home Care: Price Positioning vs Spend Per Capita and Product Prevalence of SKUs with the top 10 Sustainability Attributes in India, 2020-2023

CHART 21 Tissue and Hygiene: Price Positioning vs Spend Per Capita and Product Prevalence of SKUs with the top 10 Sustainability Attributes in India, 2020-2023 CHART 22 Pet Care: Price Positioning vs Spend Per Capita and Product Prevalence of SKUs with the top 10 Sustainability Attributes in India, 2020-2023

COMPETITOR ANALYSIS



CHART 23 Top 10 Companies: Company Sales of SKUs with Sustainability Attributes in India, 2020-2023 CHART 24 Top 10 Companies: Sustainability Product Prevalence in India, 2020-2023

SEIZING THE OPPORTUNITY - BY INDUSTRY



CHART 25 Beauty and Personal Care: Market Size of Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in India 2020-2023

CHART 26 Snacks: Market Size of Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in India 2020-2023

CHART 27 Cooking Ingredients and Meals: Market Size of Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in India 2020-2023

CHART 28 Dairy Products and Alternatives: Market Size of Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in India 2020-2023

CHART 29 Staple Foods: Market Size of Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in India 2020-2023

CHART 30 Soft Drinks: Market Size of Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in India 2020-2023

CHART 31 Hot Drinks: Market Size of Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in India 2020-2023

CHART 32 Consumer Health: Market Size of Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in India 2020-2023

CHART 33 Home Care: Market Size of Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in India 2020-2023

CHART 34 Tissue and Hygiene: Market Size of Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in India 2020-2023 CHART 35 Pet Care: Market Size of Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in India 2020-2023

SEIZING THE OPPORTUNITY - BY KEY ATTRIBUTE GROUP



CHART 36 No Artificial Ingredients Claims: Market Size of Sustainable Products across selected countries 2020-2023

CHART 37 Diets Claims: Market Size of Sustainable Products across selected countries 2020-2023 CHART 38 Sustainable Sourcing Claims: Market Size of Sustainable Products across selected countries 2020-2023

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900