THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF AB „KN ENERGIES“ HAS BEEN ELECTED


10/11/2024 6:01:35 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) We hereby inform that, by the decision of the Board of AB“KN Energies” (hereinafter – the Company), Darius Šilenskis has been elected as the Company's Chief Executive Officer. This will mark his second term of office as the Company's Chief Executive Officer, commencing on November 12, 2024.

Head of Communication Milda Ancevčė

...


