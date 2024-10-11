(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina RegTech Business and investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on RegTech market Size, By Industry, By Technology, By Type of Product, By Deployment, By Product Offering, Market Share - Q3 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The regtech industry in Argentina is expected to grow by 31.9% on annual basis to reach US$164.71 million in 2024.
The regtech industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 21.0% during 2024-2029. The regtech in the country will increase from US$124.87 million in 2023 to reach US$427.43 million by 2029.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of regtech industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of regtech market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.
Reasons to buy
Gain comprehensive Market Insights: Access detailed analyses of RegTech spending across various industries, including banking, healthcare, and retail. This understanding will enable you to allocate budgets effectively and prioritize investments based on market demand. Product and Technology Breakdown: Explore various RegTech products, such as identity verification solutions, compliance management platforms, and fraud detection systems. Insights into the adoption of technologies like AI, blockchain, and RPA will inform your product development and integration strategies. Industry-Specific Applications: Gain tailored insights on how different sectors implement RegTech solutions. By examining industry-specific needs, you can better align your offerings to meet regulatory requirements and enhance operational efficiency. Market Share and Competitive Analysis: Understand the competitive landscape through in-depth market share analysis among RegTech companies. This information will assist in identifying potential partnerships and benchmarking your organization against key market players. Deployment Models and Compliance Focus: Review various deployment options, including on-premise, hybrid, and service models, to determine the best fit for your organization. Additionally, grasp the regulatory landscape to ensure compliance management strategies are both proactive and effective.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 177
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $164.7 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $427.4 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 21.0%
| Regions Covered
| Argentina
Scope
Regulatory Compliance Spending
Regulatory Compliance Spending By Industry
Banking and Financial Services Insurance Healthcare Telecommunications Retail Transportation and Logistics Real Estate Government and Public Sector Other Industries
RegTech Spending
RegTech Companies Market Share
By Type of Products
Identity Verification Solutions Compliance Management Platforms Automated Reporting Tools Transaction Monitoring Systems Risk Assessment Tools Fraud Detection Systems Data Protection Technologies Training and E-Learning Platforms Regulatory Intelligence Tools Workflow Automation Solutions Other Products
By Industry
Banking and Financial Services Insurance Healthcare Telecommunications Retail Transportation and Logistics Real Estate Government and Public Sector Other Industries
By Technology
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Big Data Analytics Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Blockchain Technology Cloud Computing API Integrations and Biometric Authentication Data Encryption and Security Technologies Data Visualization Tools Other Technology
By Industry and Type of Products
Banking and Financial Services and Type of Products
Identity Verification Solutions Compliance Management Platforms Automated Reporting Tools Transaction Monitoring Systems Risk Assessment Tools Fraud Detection Systems Regulatory Intelligence Tools Workflow Automation Solutions Data Protection Technologies Other Products
Insurance and Type of Products
Identity Verification Solutions Compliance Management Platforms Automated Reporting Tools Transaction Monitoring Systems Risk Assessment Tools Fraud Detection Systems Data Protection Technologies Other Products
Healthcare and Type of Products
Compliance Management Platforms Data Protection Technologies Training and E-Learning Platforms Other Products
Telecommunications and Type of Products
Compliance Management Platforms Data Protection Technologies Other Products
Retail and Type of Products
Fraud Detection Systems Data Protection Technologies Other Products
Transportation and Logistics and Type of Products
Transportation and Logistics Compliance Management Platforms Risk Assessment Tools Other Products
Real Estate and Type of Products
Compliance Management Platforms Workflow Automation Solutions Other Products
Government and Public Sector and Type of Products
Compliance Management Platforms Regulatory Intelligence Tools Other Products
Technology and Type of Products
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology and Type of Products
Identity Verification Solutions Fraud Detection Systems Risk Assessment Tools Regulatory Intelligence Tools Other Products
Big Data Analytics Technology and Type of Products
Compliance Management Platforms Automated Reporting Tools Transaction Monitoring Systems Other Products
Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Technology and Type of Products
Compliance Management Platforms Workflow Automation Solutions Other Products
Blockchain Technology and Type of Products
Identity Verification Solutions Automated Reporting Tools Other Products
Cloud Computing Technology and Type of Products
Compliance Management Platforms Automated Reporting Tools Other Products
API Integrations and Biometric Authentication and Type of Products
Identity Verification Solutions Automated Reporting Tools Other Products
Data Encryption and Security Technologies and Type of Products
Protection Technologies Fraud Detection Systems Other Products
Data Visualization Tools and Type of Products
Regulatory Intelligence Tools Regulatory Reporting Automated Reporting Tools Other Products
By Deployment
Service Model On-premise Model Hybrid Model
By Product Offering
By Company Size
Small Company Medium Company Large Company
